Doctor Strange is expected to blow up the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the superhero’s highly anticipated sequel. Since we last saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the famed sorcerer must now reckon with the events of the past couple of Avengers movies, a grief-stricken Wanda Maximoff, and a universe-hopping new hero named America Chavez. While a lot is going on in Multiverse of Madness, one of the biggest questions remains: Does it honor Marvel’s time-old tradition of including post-credits scenes?

Let’s break down what to expect after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends, and don’t worry — this entire article is spoiler-free .

Does Doctor Strange 2 have a post-credits scene?

Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

Short answer: Yes. If you watch Multiverse of Madness at a movie theater, you will want to stay seated through the credits.

Long answer: If you have seen at least one Marvel superhero movie since Iron Man, you know the studio loves to include a bonus scene or two during the credits. Over the last decade, most MCU films have followed this formula:

The mid-credits scene: This moment takes place after the main credits sequence, and it usually teases a sequel or connects to an upcoming Marvel movie or TV series. The post-credits scene: This second scene is at the very end of the credits and is often a funny moment or joke.

We can confirm that the Doctor Strange sequel has two extra scenes, one that appears mid-credits and the one that occurs after all of the credits have rolled.

Do the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scenes matter?

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Xochitl Gomez star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

Yes — and no. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows the same formula as most Marvel films, in which its mid-credits scene is very important, and its post-credits scene is more of a joke. We won’t say much more than that, as we don’t want to spoil you. However, rest assured you will be Googling about the mid-credits scene, trying to figure out what it means for a third Doctor Strange film. And you will get a good laugh out of that final bonus scene.

Doctor Strange 2 may be jam-packed with shocking twists and cameos, but at least you shouldn’t be too surprised that it also delivers some crowd-pleasing after-credits moments.