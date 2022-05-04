Spoiler-Free
Does Doctor Strange 2 have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.
There might be more to the Multiverse of Madness.
Doctor Strange is expected to blow up the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the superhero’s highly anticipated sequel. Since we last saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the famed sorcerer must now reckon with the events of the past couple of Avengers movies, a grief-stricken Wanda Maximoff, and a universe-hopping new hero named America Chavez. While a lot is going on in Multiverse of Madness, one of the biggest questions remains: Does it honor Marvel’s time-old tradition of including post-credits scenes?
Let’s break down what to expect after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends, and don’t worry — this entire article is spoiler-free.
Does Doctor Strange 2 have a post-credits scene?
Short answer: Yes. If you watch Multiverse of Madness at a movie theater, you will want to stay seated through the credits.
Long answer: If you have seen at least one Marvel superhero movie since Iron Man, you know the studio loves to include a bonus scene or two during the credits. Over the last decade, most MCU films have followed this formula:
- The mid-credits scene: This moment takes place after the main credits sequence, and it usually teases a sequel or connects to an upcoming Marvel movie or TV series.
- The post-credits scene: This second scene is at the very end of the credits and is often a funny moment or joke.
We can confirm that the Doctor Strange sequel has two extra scenes, one that appears mid-credits and the one that occurs after all of the credits have rolled.
Do the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scenes matter?
Yes — and no. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows the same formula as most Marvel films, in which its mid-credits scene is very important, and its post-credits scene is more of a joke. We won’t say much more than that, as we don’t want to spoil you. However, rest assured you will be Googling about the mid-credits scene, trying to figure out what it means for a third Doctor Strange film. And you will get a good laugh out of that final bonus scene.
Doctor Strange 2 may be jam-packed with shocking twists and cameos, but at least you shouldn’t be too surprised that it also delivers some crowd-pleasing after-credits moments.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.