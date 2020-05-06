The one new Disney+ release Marvel fans need to watch in May

Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019 with only one original show: The Mandalorian. Since then, the streaming service has slowly added more content to its repertoire, with upcoming additions including Marvel limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. Unfortunately, these TV shows won’t premiere for a while and might even be delayed due to Hollywood-wide production shutdowns.

However, it seems Disney+ will tide fans over by releasing a couple of other MCU-related series in May, including the animated short series Fury Files. Here’s everything we know about the TV show starring Nick Fury.

What is Fury Files?

Fury Files is a clever combination of animation — sprinkled with scenes from series like Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series — and motion comic art. The series originally aired on Disney XD a few years ago and primarily serves up one to three-minute episodes that offer fans deeper insight into all of the top-secret S.H.I.E.L.D. files that Director Nick Fury has locked away for safekeeping.

Each episode will be laid out like a debriefing, with Nick Fury accessing his data files for intel on some of the best known characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and Thor.

Nick Fury pulls up Hawkeye's files. Marvel / Disney +

Is Samuel L. Jackson in Fury Files?

No, he’s not. Nick Fury is actually voiced by Hawaii Five-0’s Chi McBride in Fury Files. McBride has also provided the voice work for the character in several other Marvel animated series, including Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble.

Jackson will return as Nick Fury in the animated series What If...?, which will be released at some point in 2021.

Is Fury Files an exciting addition to Disney+?

Yes! Sure, the animated series isn’t new, but it’s availability on Disney+ will allow fans who missed it the first time around to finally check it out. The short episodes don’t require much commitment and the series provides further details about tons of fan-favorite characters.

Here’s an example of what a typical episode looks like:

What else is coming to Disney+ in May?

Season 2 of the animated series Marvel’s Future Avengers will premiere on May 22. The sophomore season consists of 13 episodes and follows Makoto, a superhero experimented on by Hydra. He becomes an apprentice to the Avengers, along with his friends Adi and Chloe.

The Princess Bride will also be available to stream on Disney+, along with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the underappreciated John Carter. The list goes on, but you can check out what else is coming to the streaming service in the trailer below.