Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Has a Disney+ Release Date And It's Sooner Than You Think
Marvel Jesus is ascending to streaming heaven.
Deadpool & Wolverine breathed new life into a flailing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wade called himself “Marvel Jesus” half-jokingly, but he may have actually been the MCU’s savior; the movie was the only MCU feature this year but did gangbusters at the box office and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever released (topping Deadpool and Deadpool 2).
It was a success in theaters, is still winning viewers on digital, and there’s even a fancy physical release if you prefer that, but now Deadpool & Wolverine is reaching its final destination: Disney+. Here’s when you can expect to find it streaming alongside all its MCU predecessors, and what new TV shows will soon follow it.
Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 12, 109 days after it hit theaters this July and dominated the summer box office. This was announced in a new sizzle reel for the Marvel offerings coming to Disney+ over the next weeks, months, and even years. Alongside Deadpool & Wolverine’s release date, we also learned the release dates for a slew of Disney+ originals:
- What If…? repeats last year’s release schedule for its third and final season, debuting on December 22 and releasing daily episodes afterward.
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will finally show us a new era of animated Peter Parker on January 26, 2025.
- Daredevil: Born Again, the long-awaited Daredevil follow-up teased in She-Hulk and Echo, premieres on March 4, 2025.
- Ironheart premieres June 24, 2025, almost three years after Riri Williams was introduced in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Speaking of Black Panther, its animated spinoff, Eyes of Wakanda, launches on August 6, 2025.
- Marvel Zombies will have a Halloween 2025 release after being announced all the way back in 2021.
- Wonder Man still has a ways to go before release, as it won’t hit Disney+ until December 2025.
So while Deadpool & Wolverine may have been one of the few Marvel projects of 2024, the studio is aiming to make up for lost time next year, with animation especially getting a production boost. Maybe Deadpool really is Marvel Jesus, and his return in Deadpool & Wolverine has marked the start of a new era for the franchise, one (hopefully) free of constant delays and middling reviews.