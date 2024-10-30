Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Has a Disney+ Release Date And It's Sooner Than You Think

Deadpool & Wolverine breathed new life into a flailing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wade called himself “Marvel Jesus” half-jokingly, but he may have actually been the MCU’s savior; the movie was the only MCU feature this year but did gangbusters at the box office and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever released (topping Deadpool and Deadpool 2).

It was a success in theaters, is still winning viewers on digital, and there’s even a fancy physical release if you prefer that, but now Deadpool & Wolverine is reaching its final destination: Disney+. Here’s when you can expect to find it streaming alongside all its MCU predecessors, and what new TV shows will soon follow it.

The adventures of Deadpool and Wolverine (and Dogpool) will soon be more accessible than ever. Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 12, 109 days after it hit theaters this July and dominated the summer box office. This was announced in a new sizzle reel for the Marvel offerings coming to Disney+ over the next weeks, months, and even years. Alongside Deadpool & Wolverine’s release date, we also learned the release dates for a slew of Disney+ originals:

What If…? repeats last year’s release schedule for its third and final season, debuting on December 22 and releasing daily episodes afterward.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will finally show us a new era of animated Peter Parker on January 26, 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again, the long-awaited Daredevil follow-up teased in She-Hulk and Echo, premieres on March 4, 2025.

Ironheart premieres June 24, 2025, almost three years after Riri Williams was introduced in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking of Black Panther, its animated spinoff, Eyes of Wakanda, launches on August 6, 2025.

Marvel Zombies will have a Halloween 2025 release after being announced all the way back in 2021.

Wonder Man still has a ways to go before release, as it won’t hit Disney+ until December 2025.

So while Deadpool & Wolverine may have been one of the few Marvel projects of 2024, the studio is aiming to make up for lost time next year, with animation especially getting a production boost. Maybe Deadpool really is Marvel Jesus, and his return in Deadpool & Wolverine has marked the start of a new era for the franchise, one (hopefully) free of constant delays and middling reviews.

