Deadpool & Wolverine was a smash hit in theaters, becoming one of the biggest live-action movies of 2024 and the highest-grossing R-rated film ever released. But now that summer’s over, there are fewer and fewer chances to catch this dynamic duo on the big screen. However, the movie fading from theaters means there’s now a date on the calendar for when Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. You won’t get the same shock-and-awe effect of being in a crowd during cameo after cameo, but you can rewind and watch the “Bye Bye Bye” sequence as often as you want.

Marvel Studios recently announced that Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to buy and rent digitally on October 1, and will be available on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD on October 22. The 4K edition will be available in two different steelbooks, one centered on Deadpool and the other on Wolverine, so you can get matching copies for yourself and your dorkiest friend.

The Deadpool & Wolverine 4K bundle steelbooks each feature an illustration of a hero on the interior. Walt Disney Studios

If you’re more of a Blu-Ray person, there’s a special edition for that too. The Walmart-exclusive Blu-Ray includes an interior pop-up depicting the full Deadpool Corps, from Ladypool to Headpool. And even if you’re not a physical media person, you can still get a healthy dose of additional Deadpool with your home viewing experience; Amazon will have customized X-Ray trivia, which includes extras like Deadpool doodles. The digital versions on Apple and Fandango at Home (formally Vudu) will also have their own bonus features.

If you stick to the disc, you can look forward to a slew of bonus features, including deleted scenes, commentary by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, a featurette detailing all the movie’s many cameos, and a tribute to the late Ray Chan, an art director who worked on Deadpool & Wolverine and several other Marvel movies.

The Walmart-exclusive Blu-Ray edition has a pop-up portrait of the Deadpool Corps (and one beleaguered Wolverine). Walt Disney Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the year’s biggest cinematic events, and a much-needed triumph for a flagging MCU. With Deadpool involved, home entertainment will offer even more opportunities to break the fourth wall; you just need to pick how you’ll view it.

