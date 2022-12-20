Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3 might happen because of Avengers: Endgame

Even Deadpool knows not to mess with a masterpiece like Logan.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Hugh Jackman revealed a small but crucial detail about Deadpool 3, set for theaters on November 8, 2024. Not only could Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool steal the time travel device used by the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, but Deadpool will snatch Jackman’s Wolverine from the past to give the X-Men’s resident berserker one more cinematic outing.

Speaking to Radio Andy, Jackman gave Marvel fans a Christmas present in the form of a small plot reveal.

“All because they have this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said. “Now we can go back, because, you know, it’s science,” he says, laughing. “So I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me, and to the fans too.”

It’s important to point out that Jackman’s use of the word “device” could be more ambiguous than it sounds. While Jackman could mean the literal time travel device the Avengers used in Endgame (which would also connect the stand-alone Deadpool universe to the MCU), he could also be referring to time travel as a prevalent narrative device.

Still, the post-Disney/Fox merger means that Deadpool 3 is a Marvel Studios production, and Jackman name-dropped Marvel’s Kevin Feige in his interview.

“Ryan [Reynolds] did try to cajole me into it for years, annoyingly,” Jackman said about his decision to return as Wolverine after retiring from the role in 2017’s Logan. “I rang Ryan, and he was floored. Interestingly, he was just about to have a meeting with Kevin Feige at Marvel at five o’clock that afternoon about the Deadpool movie. And so he goes, ‘This is really good timing, but are you really sure?’ I said I’m a hundred percent sure. I was a hundred percent sure when I was out before, and now I’m a hundred percent in.”

Jackman said that he was inspired to return as Wolverine before the release of Logan. “I’d announced Logan was my last. And then I went to see the Deadpool movie. I was 20 minutes in when I went, ‘Curses!’ I’m like, all I can see that whole movie was Nick Nolte [and] Eddie Murphy in 48 Hrs. I was like, ‘This is something we haven’t done with the character.’”

While Deadpool 3 will be a buddy cop-style romp pairing the mischievous Deadpool with Jackman’s no-nonsense Wolverine, the movie is also set to formally bring the once separate X-Men films into the MCU canon. Exactly how is still shrouded in mystery, but no matter what happens in the future — or the past — there’ll be two familiar faces leading the way.