Deadpool 3 Report Allegedly Reveals a Huge Connection to Loki Season 2

It’s clear no matter where you look: superhero media is obsessed with the multiverse. Whether it’s Miles Morales going Across the Spider-Verse, Doctor Strange entering a Multiverse of Madness, or Peter Parker dealing with his own personal Spider-Verse in No Way Home, parallel universes are running rampant.

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, two characters are tailor-made for this subgenre. Loki introduced the multiverse to the MCU in his 2021 TV series, and Deadpool, who officially enters the MCU in Deadpool 3, has a long history of self-aware humor. Now, a new rumor ties the two characters together with a surprising casting choice.

Could Matthew Macfadyen go from Waystar Royco to the Time Variance Authority? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marvel scooper @CanWeGetToast recently shared a rumor that Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen will appear in Deadpool 3 as a TVA agent named Paradox. That’s a huge development, but maybe not a surprising one. The TVA’s involvement in Deadpool 3 has been teased by leakers before, but those leaks all suggested Owen Wilson would reprise his Loki role of Agent Mobius.

If those rumors were true, it appears Mobius will have some backup. Paradox’s name is also a reference to a confusing element of the universe and, in fact, Mobius’ namesake, the Möbius strip, is a bit of a paradox itself. But there may be more to Paradox than meets the eye.

Deadpool 3 could feature TVA agents we’ve yet to see. Marvel Studios

In volume one of the comic book Deadpool & Cable: Split Second Infinite Comic, Deadpool and Cable find themselves in 2050, where they run into a fellow time traveler named Loop. Later, they learn Loop is not only a TVA agent, but a variant of Deadpool. Could Paradox also be a variant of Deadpool? Or will the new TVA agent fill a new role? And if two TVA agents appear in Deadpool 3, will Loki be far behind?

If this rumor is true, two of the funniest and most popular Marvel characters could clash in the most chaotic way possible: by traversing the multiverse. And with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in tow, there’s sure to be some memorable conflicts.

Deadpool 3 premieres in theaters May 3, 2024.