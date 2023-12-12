The Most Divisive Superhero Movie Saga Is Finally Streaming For Free

This year, Zack Snyder’s DC universe will finally come to an end. It’s been a while since anyone genuinely looked forward to another installment of the much-maligned franchise, but in hindsight, it’s safe to admit there were a few gems in the line-up. Even the worst parts of the SnyderVerse are loved by someone; though the franchise never reached its full potential, it’s already gaining a well-earned reappraisal.

DC fans could once rest easy knowing the films would be available to stream on Max, but as Warner Bros. Discovery’s attitude towards streaming libraries grows increasingly flippant, it’s hard to say if that will always be the case. Fortunately, Warner Bros. has made a deal to put the DC films on a different streaming platform, and you won’t even have to pay for a new subscription.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. has adjusted its ongoing partnership with ad-supported streaming service Tubi. This new deal will allow select SnyderVerse films — and a handful of other DC properties — to stream for free (with ads) on the site.

The Batman is already streaming on Netflix, but soon it will be available for free. Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Adam, Suicide Squad, and Aquaman will all be available on Tubi in 2024. The streamer will also host classic DC flicks — like Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Constantine, and Superman: The Movie starting this year — along with some underrated DC shows:

Batwoman, Gotham, and Krypton (available December 12)

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (available December 31)

Stargirl and Swamp Thing (coming sometime in December)

Tubi has also scored a few of DC’s animated films, like Batman: Death in the Family, Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox, and The Death of Superman.

Warners’ new deal with Tubi mirrors one made with Netflix, which saw Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman and more debut on the platform in December. This wouldn’t be the first time a company shopped its catalog out to other streamers, either: AMC+ did the same with its Interview with the Vampire series, which streamed on Max in September and October. Now Max is returning the favor with some of its harder-to-find DC projects.

It’s important to note that this was basically the status quo prior to the streaming age. That major studios are finally circling back to a more sustainable model — one that mirrors cable in every way that matters — is certainly ironic. But better access to some of the most talked-about projects of the decade is nothing to sneeze at, even if these projects were also among the most divisive. Whether this will be a permanent arrangement or temporary engagement remains to be seen; for now, at least, DC fans can look forward to an early Christmas gift.