DC’s Weirdest Spinoff May Have Found Its Supervillain

Keeping up with all superhero media is exhausting. There are bound to be some shows and movies that fall through the cracks, meaning that sometimes, the only exposure you have to a project is out-of-context clips you find on the internet. Perhaps the most infamous example of this is Legends of Tomorrow, the CW show that once showed classic DC villain Gorilla Grodd displaced in time and bursting into the dorm room of a young Barack Obama.

But that odd moment may have teased a major addition to the new DC Universe, adding a strange character to an already-weird spinoff series — and giving you another reason to tune in.

Jimmy Tatro is in talks to reunite with his old collaborators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault in DC Crime. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Jimmy Tatro is in talks to play Gorilla Grodd in the upcoming Jimmy-Olsen-based spinoff series DC Crime. The series hasn’t technically been greenlit yet, but this casting is certainly a good omen for its future.

A comedic actor like Tatro, who got his start making sketches on YouTube, may seem like strange casting for a DC series, but it actually makes perfect sense. DC Crime is being developed by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, who previously made the cult-classic mockumentary American Vandal for Netflix.

American Vandal used true-crime documentary aesthetics to investigate a high school scandal, and Season 1 was a surprisingly nuanced portrait of the prime suspect, Dylan Maxwell, played by Tatro. DC Crime has a similar premise as an in-universe true-crime documentary series hosted by Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, so bringing back an old collaborator makes sense.

Gorilla Grodd will be the subject of a true-crime docuseries hosted by Jimmy Olsen. Warner Bros.

But while Dylan Maxwell was a character close to Jimmy Tatro’s own personality, Gorilla Grodd will require a bit more acting muscle. The classic DC villain, usually shown opposite The Flash, first appeared in 1959. He gained super-intelligence and psychic powers after being exposed to a meteorite, and has plotted to take over the world dozens of times.

This role is apparently a major one, as Season 1 of DC Crime will be focused entirely on Gorilla Grodd, just as Season 1 of American Vandal focused on Dylan Maxwell. But if Tatro can make a class clown known for YouTube pranks into a complex, relatable portrait of toxic masculinity, he can make a psychic gorilla into the subject of a DC Universe character study — or, at the very least, he can teach fans more beyond that one Legends of Tomorrow clip.