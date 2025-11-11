For all the momentum that Superman gave the rebooted DC Universe, the movie has already led to some head-scratching choices. Shortly after the film hit theaters to glowing critical praise, a report from the Wall Street Journal claimed that DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran were planning “multiple” TV spinoffs. One would reportedly focus on Edi Gathegi’s scene-stealer, Mr. Terrific, which sounded like a total no-brainer. The other, however, was a surprise: a show focusing on Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) and his work at the Daily Bugle.

Like Terrific, Jimmy was the focus of one of Superman’s more diverting subplots. He’s an interesting character, but he’s always been a minor part of the DC Universe. Without powers, he has to rely on his wits to assist his friends. That can be compelling when juxtaposed with a Superman adventure, but can he hold his own if he’s the star of the story? If we know anything about Gunn, it’s that he loves his misfit groups, and Jimmy’s new spinoff — which is really, officially happening — will test the limits of that focus. Fortunately, DC has also chosen the perfect creative team to spearhead such an unorthodox series.

The new Jimmy Olsen series won’t have Clark or Lois to fall back on. DC Studios

Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, the duo behind the laugh-out-loud satire American Vandal, will helm DC’s Jimmy Olsen show. Their story will focus on Jimmy and the Daily Planet staff as they work to expose super-powered villains, just as they did with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in Superman. Per Variety, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan likely won’t reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, at least not for a major appearance. Instead, it’ll be the folks at the Planet solving crimes through journalistic integrity. Gorilla Grodd, an ape who also happens to be a super-genius, will serve as the first season’s main antagonist.

Perrault and Yacenda’s involvement gives us insight into the tone (and maybe even the format) of the upcoming series. The duo is best known for mockumentaries: apart from American Vandal, a spoof of true crime documentaries, they also created Players, a sports satire that followed a fictional League of Legends team. There’s no telling just yet if their DC series will also use the format, but it would go a long way in setting it apart from the franchise’s other offerings. The new DCU needs as many fresh perspectives as it can get, and a twist like that could make this gamble worth it.