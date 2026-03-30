The MCU Just Made Daredevil's Biggest Timeline Problem Even Worse

New York is the city that never sleeps, even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s where the Avengers defended the world from Loki’s invasion, where Kate Bishop and Peter Parker grew up, where Steve Rogers saw a pod of whales in the Hudson after the Snap, and where Clint Barton worked as Ronin after Avengers: Endgame and later saw Rogers: The Musical on Broadway.

But in between all these glitzy Avengers adventures, Matt Murdock has been simmering in Hell’s Kitchen. Now, with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, he’s well and truly in the MCU fold, but that’s resulting in some glaring, and often embarrassing, continuity issues that have only become more complicated the more we learn.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is conveniently ignoring the MCU’s other New York stories. Marvel Studios

Marvel recently updated the official timeline of all MCU projects, ranging from Eyes of Wakanda all the way to Wonder Man. There usually aren’t any major surprises in these lists — it’s pretty clear when projects are set. However, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is placed after a number of other projects, including Thunderbolts, another MCU project that’s set in New York.

The only problem is there’s no mention of the (frankly terrifying) events from Thunderbolts anywhere in the season’s first episode. There’s a reference to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the founder of the group, as that’s who calls to vouch for the mysterious Mr. Charles, but that’s about all there is. If this season were set before Thunderbolts, it wouldn’t be an issue, as Valentina was still active before then, but this new information just raises new questions.

Considering how Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is all about public sentiment toward vigilantes, it’s interesting nobody has mentioned the superheroes who defended New Yorkers from literally getting transformed into shadows, or the fact that the Void, the villain they were fighting, was originally a hero himself — Sentinel.

You’d think seeing this in the sky would come up again in the future. Marvel Studios

It’s yet another MCU project that should impact the story and world of Daredevil’s New York, but isn’t seemingly relevant at all. Somehow, Spider-Man hasn’t come up once in this story, despite the fact that the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day revealed that not only is New York aware of him, he actually goes on to receive the key to the city — quite the U-Turn for a city that implemented an Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Maybe there’s some ultra-complicated reason for this, as Marvel has used the “multiple timelines/dimensions” excuse previously, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 made a big deal about integrating its story into the current canon, referencing previous characters like The Swordsman. Could the big MCU movies coming in 2026 and 2027 — Doomsday and Secret Wars — tell us that Daredevil is currently in a slightly different alternate universe? Maybe, maybe not.

And, right now, there’s no way to give it the benefit of the doubt: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is well and truly part of the MCU, yet it continues to ignore all the other world-shaking events that happened just a few blocks down.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.