Could Daredevil: Born Again Be Teasing A Huge Villain Redemption?

Believe it or not, we’re already only a few weeks away from the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and we’re slowly piecing together the plot involved. We know that Jessica Jones will appear, that Wilson Fisk is more powerful than ever, and that Karen Page is coming back. However, the finer points of what will actually happen in the episodes are still being kept close to Matt Murdock’s supersuited chest. But a new teaser seems to show a redemption arc for one of the most interesting characters, suggesting a pairing we’ve never seen before. Check out the teaser below:

This teaser is only 30 seconds long and made up mainly of recycled clips from the previous teasers, but there’s still one detail that’s worth pointing out: about 18 seconds in, we see Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in a kitchen, flinging some knives around. This is interesting because the last time we left Dex in Season 1, he was trying to evade the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Now that he and his fellow vigilantes are on the same side of the law, could we see Bullseye defecting to Daredevil’s camp? Despite (or perhaps because of) his villainous nature, Bullseye has become a fan favorite, so a redemption arc would be the perfect evolution of his character. However, that transition may not be smooth, considering he murdered Matt’s best friend.

Bullseye is a perfect Daredevil villain, but could he break good in Born Again Season 2? Disney+

Of course, this is just speculation. For all we know, Bullseye could strike a deal with the task force to assist in bringing in more of his ilk. But that kind of heel turn seems a lot even for him, and even if he did, it’s unlikely he would put on his supersuit for such a mission. We may only see him for a fraction of a second in this teaser, but he definitely looks like a vigilante fighting for his life.

Thankfully, we won’t have to do this wild speculation for much longer. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres later this month, so we’ll be able to catch up with all our friends — and enemies — before we know it.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.