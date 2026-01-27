Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Brings Jessica Jones To The MCU

Daredevil: Born Again burst into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a bang. After years of being stuck in Netflix canon limbo, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was officially brought into the modern Marvel world, but that move was not without casualties. The new Disney+ series shocked fans by opening with Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) being murdered, leading Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) to leave New York for much of the season.

But in a new look at Season 2, everyone’s back and then some. Karen has returned, and we’ll be getting the first MCU appearance of Jessica Jones. Check out the trailer below:

To the thrumming pop-rock of Childish Gambino’s “Lithonia,” we see all the characters we’ve missed since Season 1. Much of the trailer seems to be a flashback, but some shots are definitely set in the present: the “Missing” poster of Daredevil, Murdock hiding out in a church, and none other than Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who introduces herself with, “I hope you can walk, because I'm not carrying you.” We also see many versions of Kingpin: Wilson Fisk appears on campaign posters, in strange videos with a mask, and while pummeling his opponent in a boxing ring.

Marvel has also released an official synopsis for the upcoming season. “In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.”

Wilson Fisk works it out in the boxing ring in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer. Marvel Studios

That describes what’s happening in the present, but it doesn’t explain the trailer’s many flashbacks. Even the late, great Foggy Nelson appears, and unless the Born Again subtitle is very literal, this means Matt’s old friend and partner will return in flashbacks or dream sequences. Hopefully, though, Karen’s appearance means that she’s back for good.

Daredevil: Born Again has been attempting to balance the feel of the original Netflix show with the needs of the modern MCU. Now, it’s adding both a classic Defender and a brand-new villain — Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles — as it tries to keep walking that tightrope. We’ll find out soon whether it pulls the act off.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres March 24 on Disney+.