It’s not uncommon for Marvel fans to uncover details about the next big project coming down the pipeline — but Daredevil: Born Again lovers have been uniquely spoiled. No one has to go looking for leaks where the reboot is concerned. As the show shoots smack dab in New York City, key plot details for upcoming episodes are often revealed before the last season has even finished airing. That was the case with Season 2: shortly before its finale heralded the return of Defenders like Luke Cage (Mike Colter), paps caught Colter on the set of Born Again Season 3 with Krysten Ritter (who’d then just reprised her role as Jessica Jones) and Finn Jones, the (unfairly!) maligned star of Netflix’s Iron Fist. Those unofficial set photos teased a Defenders reunion that seemed improbable just a few years ago — and as filming continues for Born Again Season 3, they won’t be the only ones returning.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rebuilding Netflix’s Defenders Universe brick by brick, and it’s bringing a major part of the Daredevil ethos back to life to do it. Élodie Yung, who portrayed the assassin Elektra Natchios in Daredevil Season 2 and The Defenders, was spotted on the set of Born Again Season 3.

Élodie Yung sports a more comic-accurate Elektra costume on the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ever since Daredevil (Charlie Cox) was reborn in the MCU, Elektra’s return has been high on everyone’s wishlist. She was a decisive highlight in the second season of Daredevil, if a short-lived one. Though she bit the dust at the end of Season 2, she rose again (as she’s wont to do) in The Defenders. The team-up series didn’t exactly use Elektra to the best of its abilities — she was more like an amnesiac guard dog for the Hand, the clandestine ninja clan — but the chemistry between Yung and Cox has always been undeniable, and breathed some much-needed life into The Defenders’ final episodes.

Of all Matt Murdock’s live-action love interests, Elektra remains his most compelling. That’s especially true after Born Again Season 2, which pairs Matt up with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) to disappointing effect. Elektra’s return will definitely throw a wrench — or, more appropriately, the assassin’s trademark sai — into their progressing relationship. It’s just the kind of soapy twist that Born Again needs going into its third season. Though Elektra seemed to meet her true end in The Defenders, it’s clear she somehow survived. Was she revived once again by the Hand, which is also poised to debut in the MCU this year (thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day)? Does she have unfinished business in Hell’s Kitchen? Time will tell, but for now, it’s just great to see one of the best characters of this street-level universe getting another lease on life.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.