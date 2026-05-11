Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Time Jump Could Confirm A Spider-Man Fan Theory

Time is a strange thing in the MCU. Besides the time travel that’s possible through the quantum realm, time jumps, and slow productions mean that MCU time rarely matches real-world time. Because of this, it can sometimes be difficult to parse when certain projects are set in relation to others, even if they share locations and even characters.

Recently, we’ve learned the setting of the next season of Daredevil: Born Again, and while it may not be precise, it lends more credence to an increasingly popular fan theory suggesting we’ll see Matt Murdock before this next season hits Disney+.

The Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again put both its hero and villain in stasis. Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently told ScreenRant there will be time between Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. “There will be a small time jump, but it's not too significant. It's not like we're jumping ahead five years or anything,” he said. “We're probably jumping ahead a year or so, kind of like the real-life distance between seasons. And yeah, Fisk's exile is its own story. So it's fun watching these two characters be in their own places in Season 3.”

As Winderbaum mentioned, Wilson Fisk is now living it up on his private island after being ousted from his position as mayor, so it doesn’t look like he’ll prove an immediate threat in the near future. Matt Murdock is similarly isolated in prison after he was arrested in the season finale, so both these players are firmly off the board for New York’s next chapter.

This clears the way for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which follows Peter Parker as he grapples with his new anonymity and his position as a vigilante. But if Brand New Day is set after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (which we know for sure from the trailer) and before Season 3 (which this statement seems to confirm), then could Brand New Day actually serve as prologue and/or setup for the next season?

Could Spider-Man: Brand New Day actually set up Daredevil: Born Again Season 3? Marvel Studios

It wouldn’t be unprecedented. The last Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featured Matt Murdock cameoing as Peter’s lawyer, so we know it’s possible. It also just makes a lot of sense story-wise: the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 completely changed the MCU’s New York forever by removing Wilson Fisk, who had been looming over the city since Hawkeye all the way back in 2021. If Spider-Man’s going to swing again in this version of New York, then he should at least consult with the last unmasked vigilante from the Big Apple.

Complicating all of this is Punisher, who did not reappear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but will appear in his own standalone special ahead of his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If he can appear in both Daredevil’s New York and Spider-Man’s, why can’t the rest of the characters?

It’s nice to know that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 won’t pick up exactly where we left off, but it begs the question: Will we really have to wait another year to see this hero?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.