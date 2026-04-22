One of the best parts about the original Netflix Defenders shows was the way that they were able to replicate the synergy of the cinematic side of the MCU on streaming television. Just like in the comics, there’s a certain satisfaction to seeing Foggy Nelson show up in Jessica Jones, or seeing Claire Temple hop between Daredevil and Luke Cage. It allows viewers to feel like these worlds are lived in and that these characters occupy the same space, as opposed to telling audiences this without proving it, a problem the MCU has been facing recently.

However, when those shows were canceled about 6 years ago, the Defenders disappeared for a time, along with the dangling plot and relationship threads left behind with their shows. When the revival series Daredevil: Born Again debuted, fans wondered if Matt Murdock would be joined by his allies in the official jump to the MCU. But now that we have official confirmation of their reappearance in season 3, there’s a strong chance that the histories of Luke, Jessica, and Danny will mostly remain intact like Daredevil’s. And with the release of episode 6 of Born Again’s second season, it’s been established that at least one plotline from the previous Netflix shows (a pretty crucial one in the comics) will be followed up in an important way.

Jessica Jones’ return in episode 6 of Born Again finally brings her relationship with Luke Cage full circle. Netflix

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6.

In last night’s episode, during an attack on her suburban home orchestrated by the mysterious Mr. Charles, it was revealed that Jessica Jones now has a daughter by the name of Danielle, in honor of her godfather Danny Rand. It’s obvious that the little girl (played by twin actors Anabelle Ivlev and Isabella Ivlev) is Jessica’s daughter with Luke Cage, although we don’t see Luke, and if Jessica’s catch-up conversation with Matt is as straightforward as it sounds, it might be because Harlem’s Hero is currently under the employment of the U.S. government.

Who is Danielle Cage In The Comics?

In a dystopian alternate future ravaged by Thanos and Ultron, Dani Cage inherits the mantle of Captain America. Marvel Comics

As far as the source material is concerned, Danielle was conceived as the result of a drunken hookup between Luke and Jessica (the discovery of her pregnancy caused her to break up with her then-boyfriend Scott Lang, which in turn prompted Luke to confess his love for her), and was officially born in 2006’s The Pulse #16, with her parents marrying in New Avengers Annual #1.

Although in the mainline Marvel Comics canon she’s only three years old, Danielle has already been a player in a few storylines — Jessica Jones: Purple Daughter was a three-issue limited digital series in which Danielle suddenly develops purple skin, which causes Jessica to confront the possibility that her daughter might somehow be connected to her abuser Zebediah Kilgrave, aka the Purple Man. There’s also an alternate universe version of Danielle from Earth-15061 introduced in 2015’s Ultron Forever event, hailing from a future in which Thanos slaughters most of Earth’s heroes (her parents included); after training with Natasha Romanoff, Danielle becomes the new Captain America, wielding his shield alongside becoming a shield herself due to her father’s unbreakable skin.

In the 20 years since they’ve been married, Luke and Jessica have become one of the premiere couples in not just Marvel Comics, but across superhero comics as a whole, and Danielle was the catalyst for their long-standing romance becoming official in the eyes of the law and their Avengers teammates.

What Does Danielle’s Existence Mean For The Future?

While it’s unknown yet if Luke and Jessica are married currently in the MCU, the fact that Danielle now exists is the perfect culmination of Luke and Jessica’s will they/won’t they love affair in the Netflix shows, and their roles as superhero parents provides a natural and interesting step forward for the characters. If their appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is anything to go by, we could see much more of them — and Danielle — in the future.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere every Tuesday on Disney+.