The story of King Arthur and his legendary sword Excalibur is iconic. The adventures of Arthur and his knights of the round table have been told for centuries, and the lore continues to hold our fascination. Now, Netflix is bringing to life a live-action adaptation of Cursed, which reimagines the Arthurian tales, but is told from an entirely new perspective.

Based on the young adult novel by Thomas Wheeler, with illustrations by famed comic book artist and writer Frank Miller, Cursed is a modern twist on an old tale, centering on the legendary Lady of the Lake instead of King Arthur. In the vein of The Witcher, Cursed is a medieval fantasy series with all the elements to make it a memorable and exciting watch.

Though details about Cursed are still relatively sparse, here’s everything we know about the Netflix series’ release date, plot, cast, and more.

Nimue and Arthur.

When is the Cursed Netflix release date?

Netflix’s Cursed does not yet have a scheduled premiere date. However, it’s expected to debut on the streaming service at some point this summer. Season 1 will consist of ten episodes. Filming wasn't halted or pushed back, so there should be no delays to its release date. Stay tuned.

What is the plot of Cursed?

We all know that King Arthur is the one destined to wield Excalibur. But Arthur is only able to pull the ancient sword from its resting place after asking the enchantress known as the Lady of the Lake for some magical assistance.

In Cursed, the script is flipped. It’s the Lady of the Lake, aka Nimue, who’s destined to wield Excalibur. Following the death of her mother, Nimue joins Arthur, a charismatic mercenary in this retelling, on a quest to deliver the sword to Merlin and help defeat the evil Red Paladins and their King Uther, aka Arthur’s father.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Thomas Wheeler said he wanted to bring new emotional stakes to this deeply familiar story:

“Realizing these characters from page to screen was a unique and thrilling creative challenge. I think first and foremost when casting for Cursed, Frank [Miller] and I were looking for a mythological truth, actors who could bring the emotion and the humanity to legendary characters without losing the sense of elemental magic and epic stakes. Led by Katherine Langford, who is equal parts classic hero and sword-swinging badass, this extraordinary cast has brought such depth, commitment, and heart to this story. We can’t wait to introduce them to audiences around the world.”

Merlin is surely up to something, right? Netflix

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Cursed?

13 Reasons Why and Knives Out star Katherine Langford leads the cast, which also consists of Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Pendragon, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Sister Igraine, Matt Stokoe as Gawain the Green Knight, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk, and Emily Coates as Sister Iris.

Has a trailer been released yet for Cursed?

Not yet, but there should be one soon. Watch this space in the meantime and check out the gorgeous poster for the Netflix series below.

Netflix