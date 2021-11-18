Cowboy Bebop release date, start time, plot, cast, episodes and trailer for Netflix’s sci-fi anime remake

Whatever happens, happens. One of the most beloved sci-fi anime hits of all time, Cowboy Bebop, is coming to life very, very soon in a new live-action adaptation on Netflix. But when exactly will you be able to stream the series for yourself?

Based on the unforgettable anime of the same name, Cowboy Bebop tells the story of space-faring bounty hunters who hop from planet to planet searching for wanted criminals to make a quick buck, avoid their scary pasts, and just keep on flying.

Here is everything you need to know about Cowboy Bebop Season 1 premiere and what to expect in Netflix’s new sci-fi action series, from release time to cast and episode titles.

When is the Cowboy Bebop release date?

Cowboy Bebop begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 19. All ten episodes of the first season will be available to binge watch.

When is the Cowboy Bebop release time?

The exact time Cowboy Bebop will begin streaming on Netflix is at 3 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch Cowboy Bebop?

Cowboy Bebop will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

John Cho leads the cast of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, an adaptation of the original anime from creator Shinichirō Watanabe. Netflix

How many episodes are in Cowboy Bebop Season 1?

There are ten (10) episodes in the first season of Cowboy Bebop.

What are the Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode Titles?

The titles for all ten episodes are as follows (don’t worry, these don’t spoil anything):

“Cowboy Gospel” “Venus Pop” “Dog Star Swing” “Callisto Soul” “Darkside Tango” “Binary Two-Step” “Galileo Hustle” “Sad Clown A-Go-Go” “Blue Crow Waltz” “Supernova Symphony”

Elena Satine stars in Cowboy Bebop in the role of “Julia,” a former flame to John Cho’s Spike Spiegel. Netflix

How long are the Cowboy Bebop episode runtimes?

As a Netflix series, Cowboy Bebop averages out to about an hour an episode, though some episodes may run shorter than 60 minutes. Here are the run times for every episode.

“Cowboy Gospel” - 60 minutes

“Venus Pop” - 37 minutes

“Dog Star Swing” - 44 minutes

“Callisto Soul” - 60 minutes

“Darkside Tango” - 43 minutes

“Binary Two-Step” - 60 minutes

“Galileo Hustle” - 46 minutes

“Sad Clown A-Go-Go” - 60 minutes

“Blue Crow Waltz” - 60 minutes

“Supernova Symphony” - 60 minutes

What is the plot of Cowboy Bebop?

The series takes heavy inspiration from the original anime, albeit with a few twists to the story. Generally speaking, the series takes place in a future where Earth has been largely abandoned and other planets in the solar system have been terraformed. The galaxy hires “cowboys,” a name for bounty hunters who make a living catching outlaws throughout known space.

The series follows the misadventures of three such cowboys: Spike Spiegel (John Cho), a martial artist with a cool attitude; Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), an ex-cop; and Faye Valentine (Danielle Pineda), a sultry femme fatale with no memory of her past. These three amoral freelancers ride aboard the Bebop and go on the prowl across planets for wanted bad guys.

The show is executive produced by André Nemec, writer of films like Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s based on the original anime by Shinichirō Watanabe, who functioned in the role of creative consultant.

Danielle Pineda stars as “Faye Valentine,” one of the three main characters in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop. Netflix

Who is in the cast of Cowboy Bebop?

Cowboy Bebop has a small but remarkable cast of known faces and newcomers alike.

John Cho (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle) as Spike Spiegel

Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) as Jet Black

Danielle Pineda (The Detour) as Faye Valentine

Elena Satine (The Gifted) as Julia

Alex Hassell (The Boys) as Vicious

Tamara Tunie (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) as Ana

Mason Alexander Park (Before You Know It) as Gren

Is there a trailer for Cowboy Bebop?

Yes! You can watch the trailer for the series below.