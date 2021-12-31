Cobra Kai Season 5 release date, trailer, plot, cast for the Netflix karate show

Cobra Kai never dies, but will the Karate Kid sequel series continue on Netflix? Season 4 just arrived, but we’re already wondering about Cobra Kai Season 5. Is it confirmed? And if so, when’s the release date? What about the cast? And where will the plot go next?

Here’s everything we know (or think we know) about Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix. (Spoilers for Season 4 ahead.)

Is Cobra Kai Season 5 confirmed or canceled?

It’s confirmed! Back in August 2021, Netflix renewed the series for another season. That was a nice change of pace for Cobra Kai, which has often felt on the verge of cancellation as it made the leap from YouTube to Netflix between Seasons 2 and 3.

The fact that Season 5 was confirmed so far ahead of the Season 4 premiere is also good for one other reason...

When is the Cobra Kai Season 5 release date?

Ever since arriving on Netflix, each new Cobra Kai season has premiered on or around New Year’s. It’s possible the same thing could happen with Season 5, but there’s reason to believe it could be released a lot sooner.

Showrunner Jon Hurwitz tweeted on December 19 that filming on Cobra Kai Season 5 was already finished. The show still needs to be edited — and reshoots could happen — but with all that factored in, it’s still likely we’ll see new episodes by the spring or summer of 2022.

Is there a Cobra Kai Season 5 trailer?

Nope, but you can probably expect one about a month before the Season 5 release date. In the meantime, you can always rewatch Seasons 1-4 on Netflix.

Who’s in the cast of Cobra Kai Season 5?

Pretty much everyone in Season 4 is expected to return. That includes Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the Season 4 villain who took control of Cobra Kai dojo in the big finale and framed his old friend John Kreese (Martin Kove) for a crime — don’t worry, we’re sure Kreese will return as well.

You can expect Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to return as well, having teamed up for the big karate tournament in Season 4. And this time, they’ll be joined by Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), the Karate Kid II villain who returned at the end of Season 4 to help Daniel beat Cobra Kai. Chozen played a small role in Season 3 as well, but it looks like he’ll have a lot more to do in Season 5.

Meanwhile, you can expect all the various kids to return, from Samantha Larusso (Mary Mouser) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) to Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Eli Moskowitz, aka Hawk (Jacob Bertrand). Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) will almost certainly return as well, though he ended Season 4 boarding a bus to Mexico to find his father, so it’s unclear how long that arc will last before he returns to the main Cobra Kai plotline.

What’s the plot of Cobra Kai Season 5?

This show has a way of surprising us, so we’d be fools to try to predict where it will go next. But we can still make some guesses....

Season 4 ended with Cobra Kai dojo winning the All Valley karate tournament, which means that technically Johnny and Daniel have to stop teaching karate as part of a bet they made with Kreese. Then again, we know Terry Silver bribed the referee (and Tory saw him), so if anyone else finds out, that bet could be off.

In the meantime, Terry is fully in control of Cobra Kai with plans to expand. Will Kreese return? And if so, which side will he be on?

Beyond that, there’s plenty to explore with the younger generation. LaRusso’s son Anthony played a big role this season, becoming a school bully and antagonizing a new kid who eventually joins Cobra Kai in response. We wouldn’t be surprised to see that plotline continue as well, though we’re still more interested in the rivalry between the various senseis than any of the drama between their students.