Chainsaw Man anime release window, cast, trailer, studio, and plot for the ultra-violent show

An orphan meets a puppy that changes his life for the better. We’ve all heard the story.

But Chainsaw Man offers a perplexing, blood-dripping distortion. What if that puppy was a devil, and what if that devil somehow became one with its human master?

The genre-bending anime, produced by Studio MAPPA, is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s best-selling manga of the same name. The story begins with Denji, a 16-year-old orphan who owes his deceased father’s huge debt to the Yakuza. Street-smart but grappling with poverty, Denji survives by slaughtering a wide array of grotesque Devils for the Japanese mob while aided by his sidekick, a devil-dog named Pochita. Denji is eventually betrayed by the Yakuza, and Pochita sacrifices himself to save his former master.

There’s a catch, however. Their blood pact causes Pochita to become part of Denji, transforming him into a devil-human hybrid known as the Chainsaw Man. Though technically a Devil, Denji is recruited by the beautiful and manipulative Makima, a high-ranking Public Safety Devil Hunter, to, well, hunt devils. Chainsaw shenanigans and disturbing twists ensue, revealing a story far more intriguing and funnier than the average slasher.

Chainsaw Man is about to slice our screens, and it’s shaping up to be a can’t-miss anime event.

When is the Chainsaw Man release date?

The TV-MA shōnen show is scheduled to release this October on Crunchyroll, which specializes in distributing Japanese anime and drama in the United States. While the exact release date isn’t set, we do know the series will first be available to stream in its original language (with subtitles) week-by-week as the episodes air in Japan. Chainsaw Man will later be viewable in English, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubs.

Is there a Chainsaw Man trailer?

Yes! The most recent trailer dropped on August 5.

Who’s making Chainsaw Man?

The brutal anime is being produced by MAPPA, or Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association. Masao Maruyama founded MAPPA in 2014, but don’t let its young age fool you. It’s not only one of the largest Japanese animation houses, but also one of the most consistent in churning-out successful anime with fluid imagery and strong storylines.

MAPPA is best known for helming the adaptation of the drama In This Corner of the World, Netflix’s original series Kakegurui, Attack on Titan: The Final Season, The God of High School, Yuri!!! on Ice, Banana Fish, and the second season of Vinland Saga, all of which have been praised by critics and audiences.

Denji and Pochita upend the classic boy-and-his-dog trope, but their unique relationship remains the source of tearjerking moments. Studio MAPPA

Who’s in the Chainsaw Man cast?

Most of the Japanese cast has been kept under wraps, and Studio MAPPA hasn’t confirmed any voice actors for Chainsaw Man’s dubs in other languages.

However, based on the trailers, we do know the voices behind four of the series’ main characters:

Denji/Chainsaw Man - Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward)

- Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) Makima - Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny 2)

- Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny 2) Aki Hayakawa - Shogo Sakata (Attack on Titan: The Final Season)

- Shogo Sakata (Attack on Titan: The Final Season) Power - Fairouz Ai Kadota (Tokyo Revengers)

What are Chainsaw Man’s powers and abilities?

Even without transforming into the bloodthirsty Chainsaw Man, Denji is a capable hand-to-hand fighter, and his skills only improve as he receives proper training throughout the series.

As a result of his resurrection contract with his Chainsaw Devil-dog Pochita, his supernatural pet becomes his heart. He’s transformed into a human/devil hybrid in exchange for the chance to live a “normal life,” which doesn’t exactly go according to Denji’s plans.

The official poster for Chainsaw Man. Studio MAPPA

When he transforms, Denji grows retractable devil-slicing chainsaws from his arms, legs, and head. He can also manifest short chainsaw spikes under his feet, which are used to stick onto walls and climb buildings. As the Chainsaw Man, Denji has enhanced speed, strength, durability, and endurance. He can also recover from amputation and even decapitation as long as he consumes blood.

The Chainsaw Man is a bloodthirsty force, but Denji isn’t the most clever main character in his human form. However, his simple desires and uncomplicated motivations make him one of the more unique and entertaining shōnen heroes to root for.