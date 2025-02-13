Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is nothing without its cameos... or its bromances. The franchise’s best stories often focus on an unshakeable bond between heroes, and that’s especially true for the Captain America saga. Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) tenure as the Star-Spangled Man was defined by his friendships with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). When Steve retired, Bucky and Sam bonded over the shared pressure of superheroism, forging their own unique friendship in the process. It was one of the best things to come out of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — and though it’s been great to see their stories continue separately on the big screen, it’s high time the dynamic duo reunite for more hijinks.

With Sam launching into his first solo adventure in Captain America: Brave New World, the question will ultimately turn to Bucky. Fans have long wondered whether the Winter Soldier would reunite for the new Captain America, even if just for a brief moment. Stan himself has been coy about a potential cameo in Brave New World, focusing instead on his upcoming role in Thunderbolts (otherwise known as Thunderbolts*). But now that Brave New World is... well, out in the world, it’s clear the Marvel braintrust has been keeping a major surprise under wraps. More than that, it potentially informs a huge storyline in Thunderbolts.

Spoilers ahead for Captain America: Brave New World.

Does Bucky appear in Captain America 4?

Sam and Bucky’s partnership is alive and well in Brave New World. Marvel Studios

There aren’t many cameos in Brave New World, or even references to other projects outside of The Incredible Hulk and The Eternals, but the film does make the brilliant choice to bring Bucky in for a brief pep talk. Sam is left reeling after a mission to the “Celestial Island” in the Indian Ocean, where a blindsiding dogfight between American forces and the Japanese Navy results in heavy losses. His sidekick — and the new Falcon — Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) sustains major injuries, prompting Sam to wonder if he should have taken the super soldier serum. The fear of losing Joaquin also reignites old worries about Sam’s capability: Did Steve make a mistake choosing him to take on the mantle? Will he be able to save the world, or even lead a new version of the Avengers, if he can’t protect the people he cares about?

Bucky arrives to comfort Sam right in the nick of time. He explains that Steve chose Sam because he doubts his own capability, and because he refuses the power that others crave. Their reunion is a great parallel to their conversations in Falcon/Winter Soldier. Ultimately, though, this scene reveals a lot more about Bucky than it does about Sam, especially when it comes to his future in Thunderbolts.

Congressman Barnes?

Bucky is running for Congress during the events of Brave New World, and we’ll likely see the results in Thunderbolts. Marvel Studios

Sam reveals that Bucky is running for Congress, a choice that doesn’t entirely align with his character. Sure, his past as the Winter Soldier doesn’t define him, but it also looms large over any designs he might have for public office. In the animated anthology What If, Bucky becomes Secretary of State — and there’s a slight chance that the main MCU timeline is also working toward that future.

Early promo from Thunderbolts shows a cleaned-up Bucky wearing a U.S. Congress pin (see above), so it’s safe to assume that his campaign is an eventual success. But why would Bucky join Thunderbolts if he’s already on such a different career path? Will his future in public office be threatened by his relationship with the Contessa? Time will tell, but Brave New World just presented an intriguing mystery for Thunderbolts to explore.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.