Everything we know about BRZRKR, Netflix’s Keanu Reeves comic book adaptation

Keanu Reeves is going berserk. In 2020, the Hollywood star conceived an original action comic book with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney. That comic is now on its way to Netflix, both as a live-action film and as an anime.

Here’s everything we know so far about BRZRKR. Bookmark this page and come back often, as we’ll update with more information, including trailers, images, plot synopses, casting announcements, and more.

What is BRZRKR?

BRZRKR, pronounced “berserker,” is a new intellectual property created by Keanu Reeves.

Originating as a comic book published by BOOM! Studios and funded on Kickstarter, BRZRKR will now become a live-action feature film and a sequel anime series streaming on Netflix. The project was announced for Netflix on March 22, 2021.

Netflix announced on March 22: “Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live-action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime.”

When will BRZRKR be released?

There is currently no release date for either the live-action movie or anime series on Netflix. But it should be noted that issues of the BRZRKR comic are currently slated to release until September 2022. It’s unknown whether Reeves and Netflix would wait until after all the issues are out for the adaptations to release.

What is the story of BRZRKR?

BRZRKR tells the story of an unnamed man known as “Berzerker.” A half-God, half-man who looks eerily like Keanu Reeves, Berzerker has wandered the world for centuries mastering all forms of martial arts and participating in all wars known in the history books.

In the present day, Berzerker is a mercenary working for the U.S. military who takes on missions too violent and too dangerous for a normal person. But all Berzerker seeks is the truth behind his immortality and how to end it. When it comes to BRZRKR, think John Wick meets The Old Guard.

Cover of BRZRKR #1, illustrated by Rafael Grampá. BOOM! Studios

What happened in the BRZRKR comic books?

At present, BRZRKR hasn’t even finished its planned twelve-issue run.

When BOOM! Studios launched the Kickstarter pre-order campaign for BRZRKR in September 2020; the campaign raised its minimum goal in less than one hour. By the time the campaign ended in October 2020, BRZRKR was more than ready for publishing.

BRZRKR released its first of twelve issues on March 3, 2021. The first volume (issues 1-4) was released in September 2021. There are still two other planned volumes set to drop in April and September 2022. For readers, there is still a long way to go before the full story of BRZRKR is known.

Where can I watch the trailer for BRZRKR?

Because the movie has not yet commenced principal photography (Reeves is scheduled to fulfill obligations for John Wick 4 before BRZRKR), there is no trailer to watch yet. Neither is there a confirmed animation studio overseeing the sequel series.

However, there is a trailer with Keanu Reeves for the comic book, which you can watch below.

Who is starring in BRZRKR?

Besides Keanu Reeves as Berzerker, there is no one else currently cast to star in either the live-action film or the sequel anime.

Who worked on the BRZRKR comic books?

Keanu Reeves — yes, THAT Keanu Reeves — is one of the primary creative forces behind BRZRKR. On the Kickstarter FAQ, Reeves was confirmed to have been “actively and intimately involved throughout the creative process” with veteran comic book writer Matt Kindt (X-O Manowar, Ninjak), who has been nominated for several Eisner Awards.

Also on the book is artist Ron Garney (who is best known for Wolverine and Captain America, but I personally recommend checking out his work on Daredevil as it remains a personal favorite), Eisner-nominated colorist Bill Crabtree (BRPD), and letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy).