Book of Boba Fett trailer could fix The Mandalorian’s biggest mistake

Certain reveals echo throughout Star Wars history. Most recently, the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian changed the galaxy far, far away when a Krayt Dragon forced the town of Mos Pelgo to join forces with the Tusken Raiders. In the last fleeting moments of the episode, it was revealed none other than Boba Fett had been looking on the entire time.

Now that Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, this moment could very well be the secret to his new career change. Here’s how.

What if the reason Boba Fett takes over Jabba’s crime empire and rules with a benevolent beskar-armored fist lies in this shot? Many fans assume Boba Fett spent his years after escaping the Sarlacc living amongst the Tusken raiders. Could he possibly plan to return Tatooine to these desert tribes?

The Tuskens are the indigenous species of Tatooine, with moisture farmers and miners creating colonies like Mos Eisley and Mos Pelgo. With Boba Fett slowly amassing control of the underbelly of the entire planet thanks to Jabba’s connections, is he seeking not to rule but return Tatooine to its rightful owners?

Boba (and some Tusken weapons) at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1. Lucasfilm

That’s the theory advanced by Redditor (and prolific theorist) TheMediocreCritic. It would be an incredible way to heighten the allegorical symbolism of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1, which used the Tuskens in the place of Native Americans while channeling the formula of classic Westerns. Especially seeing as how the Tuskens have been villainized by previous Star Wars works, showing a character who seeks to champion them is overdue.

That said, it’s unlikely Boba Fett would want to be the savior of the Tuskens. His humility is one of the key characteristics of this new evolution. He’s merely looking to return the favor they once did him. After all, if the fan theory is to be believed, he owes his life to them.

It’s clear Tuskens will appear in The Book of Boba Fett to some extent, as they had their own shot in the trailer released on November 1st. The only question is how they will factor into the plot. Will they be more pawns to be manipulated through Boba’s smooth-talking, or will they secretly be controlling the board?

Tusken raiders are seen in The Book of Boba Fett trailer. Lucasfilm

If this theory is true, it would change everything we know about The Book of Boba Fett. Though the trailer makes it seem like Boba is a Godfather-esque manipulator, he may just be a man looking to repay his debts. Considering the Tuskens kept him safe for years, a little restorative justice is perhaps justified.

Regardless of Boba’s motivations, The Book of Boba Fett will hopefully confirm his past with the Tuskens and allow him to work alongside them, further restoring their less-than-stellar reputation within the Star Wars narrative.