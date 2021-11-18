Han Solo is Boba Fett’s kind of scum. Although The Book of Boba Fett takes place after Return of the Jedi and in the timeline of The Mandalorian, it makes perfect sense that a series like this could include some tantalizing flashbacks to Boba Fett’s past. The series isn’t called “the present tense of Boba Fett.” It’s called The Book of Boba Fett, which might imply some of the chapters in Boba Fett’s life could dip into the past.

Recently, Star Wars fans lit-up Reddit with speculation that Han Solo could appear in The Book of Boba Fett in the form of Alden Ehrenreich, who last played Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story. Han Solo himself might caution us against calculating the odds of such a thing happening. Still, real-world business reasons and in-canon Star Wars factors all point to a Solo cameo on Boba Fett being more than just a little bit likely.

Here’s why there are compelling reasons to hope — and seriously believe — a Han Solo cameo is coming. Wild speculation ahead.

Alden Ehrenreich’s Solo sequels never happened

Back in 2018, even before Solo hit theaters, the story broke that Alden Ehrenreich was signed-on for two more Han Solo movies, signaling the start of a James Bond-ish film series within the Star Wars franchise. But it never actually happened.

Since then, a Disney+ series featuring Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian has been announced. If Glover is eventually reprising his role from Solo, why not Ehrenreich too? Presumably, that contract for those other Han Solo movies could be reworked into TV series appearances, right? After all, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor originally began its life as a standalone movie and then morphed into a limited Disney+ series. Could the same thing happen with Ehrenreich returning to the role of Solo?

Han Solo fits perfectly into the world of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett trailer clarifies that the series will mainly focus on the “underworld” of Star Wars. Of all the heroes of the Star Wars franchise, Han Solo is the character who was most associated with the underworld, even before Boba Fett was introduced. In fact, the entire reason Fett exists in Star Wars canon at all is because a cool bounty hunter was needed to track down Boba Fett.

Even in the early days of Star Wars comic books and tie-in novels, Han Solo’s adventures were the touchstones for how we came to understand the criminal world of Star Wars. Without Han, there’s no Boba Fett.

Han probably met Boba Fett before A New Hope

Boba Fett was working for Jabba well before The Empire Strikes Back. Lucasfilm

In the special edition of Star Wars: A New Hope, we learned that Boba Fett was working for Jabba the Hutt years before Darth Vader doubly employed him to track Solo down. Because The Book of Boba Fett seems specifically designed to explore Fett’s relationship with the Hutt syndicate, it feels reasonable that we could get some kind of flashback.

And, if Fett began working for Jabba in the years before A New Hope, then, at least for some time, he and Han Solo had the same employer. Solo ended with Han and Chewie heading to Tatooine to possibly start working for Jabba. And The Book of Boba Fett is all about Boba Fett taking over the Hutt syndicate after Leia took down Jabba.

With this many connections between Han and Boba, and with Alden Ehrenreich possibly still on the hook, having these two meet somewhere in the middle doesn’t feel like the fans getting lucky. It feels like destiny.