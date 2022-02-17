Wild Boba Fett fan theory makes the entire show non-canon

The Book of Boba Fett began as the adventures of one man making his way through the galaxy, but soon morphed into the story of the titans of Star Wars live-action TV joining forces to fight off a crime syndicate. But could the entire show have just been canonical self-insert fanfiction that Boba Fett wrote about himself? It sounds silly, but it may be the theory that makes fans come around to Boba’s “sudden hero” storyline.

This theory comes courtesy of Redditor henry_the_human, who posits that after escaping the Sarlacc pit, surviving years on Tatooine, and helping out Mando, Boba Fett decided his story has been affected by others for too long and started writing his own book. In it he not only becomes the hero, but the single most important person in Mos Espa.

After all, like Cad Bane said, Boba was a bad guy who did horrible things as a bounty hunter. In the age of the redemption arc it can be hard to remember that, especially when Boba is the central character. It’s The Book of Boba Fett, so it can’t exactly paint him in a negative light.

The biker teens in The Book of Boba Fett weren’t very popular, but could they just be an unimaginative choice by Boba? Lucasfilm

The theory is prefaced by a disclaimer that it isn’t really serious, and it’s clear it’s not the intention of Lucasfilm to have their entire narrative be the fantasies of the protagonist. This isn’t the kind of fan theory that’s supposed to unlock secrets. Instead, it’s a theory fans can use to solve their own personal issues with the series. This isn’t about canon, it’s about headcanon.

That said, it does solve a number of issues with the storyline. Boba becomes a daimyo because, after years of working as a bounty hunter, he wants to create a life where he could hire bounty hunters himself. He has stereotypical dirtbag teen minions because that’s his first thought of who could serve him. An out-of-touch middle-aged man putting some obnoxious teenagers in their place, then impressing them so much that they pledge loyalty to him? That’s the fantasy of a man going through a midlife crisis.

Only a Sith deals in absolutes, but in Boba Fett’s story Luke deals Grogu an out-of-character choice. Lucasfilm

This also explains why so many allies are willing to help him for nothing. Mando rushes to Boba’s aid seemingly out of the kindness of his heart, and even after losing one of their own the people of Freetown are more than happy to put their lives on the line. Boba is many things, but he’s not a great writer.

Probably the most convincing evidence for this theory is how Boba paints Luke. Boba’s limited personal experience with Luke was antagonistic, especially after seeing him take Grogu away from Mando. So it makes sense that his image of Luke is of a tyrant leader who forces Grogu to choose between his two parental figures.

It’s not a world changing theory but, much like the theory that The Clone Wars is Republic propaganda, it challenges Star Wars fans to question just how unbiased Star Wars stories are. Are they historical records, or just personal stories with all the flaws of a single point of view? Maybe Book of Boba Fett is just the latest example in how being critical can actually make these stories more interesting.