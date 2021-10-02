‘Book of Boba Fett’ could fix its biggest flaw with this Fett relative

Boba Fett is a loner — and part of the biggest family in the galaxy. Though he may have spent years secluded on Tattooine, countless clone “brothers” came before the Fett we know. But is it possible Boba’s family goes beyond just clones?

With Boba’s own spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, mere months away, this could be an opportunity for the Star Wars universe to introduce another Fett family — one of flesh and blood, that shares his deadly bounty hunter skills.

Hardcore fans of the non-canon Star Wars Legends know Boba Fett had a daughter, Ailyn Vel, who for a time adopted Boba Fett’s identity and used his reputation to further her own career. But what’s less known is that she herself had a daughter as well: Mirta Gev.

Like her mother, her grandfather, and her great-grandfather, Mirta Gev was a bounty hunter. Her first mission was one her mother died before completing: hunt down and kill Boba Fett, the man who abandoned Ailyn as a child.

Lost Legends is an Inverse series about the forgotten lore of our favorite stories.

Mirta Gev as featured in The Essential Reader’s Companion. Del Rey Books

While Mirta was able to find Boba in Legends, she had a change of heart after she spoke with the aging bounty hunter. In a complete about-face, she chose to work alongside Boba and help him find a cure to a strange disease that had left him riddled with tumors.

Along the way, the grandfather-granddaughter team killed Han Solo’s cousin, Thrackan Sal-Solo, and was told by Princess Leia that Ailyn had been killed by her son Jacen, a colonel in the Galactic Alliance.

Adding Mirta to the cast of The Book of Boba Fett would add one element the show is missing: a plucky young protagonist. The Clone Wars had Ahsoka, Rebels had Ezra, The Mandalorian has Grogu, and The Bad Batch has Omega. The Book of Boba Fett could bring Mirta Gev on in this way.

Mirta and Boba cornering Thrackan Sal-Solo. Del Rey Books

While this possibility creates timeline issues (in the novels, Mirta didn’t find Boba until 40 ABY, and The Book of Boba Fett is set in 9 ABY), there are still ways Mirta could be added to Star Wars canon. Her character could be aged down, so Boba has the same paternal journey Din Djarin went on in The Mandalorian, or her character could be altered to be Boba’s new daughter, since Ailyn Vel died before she could spend time with her father.

Her addition to the series could allow for a new young upstart bounty hunter to cross over to The Mandalorian. As Mirta was born on Mandalore, she could be groomed to take over Din’s bounty hunting legacy as he progresses into parenthood.

The possibilities for Mirta are endless. At the end of the day, wouldn’t it be nice for Boba Fett to no longer be alone?