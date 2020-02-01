Will there be a BoJack Horseman Season 7 on Netflix? Here's how it could happen.

BoJack Horseman just dropped its sixth and allegedly final season on Netflix, but there's still hope that the series could return for Season 7. Intrigued? Confused? Here's what you need to know.

Warning! Full spoilers for BoJack Season 6 below.

Before the BoJack Horseman series finale hit Netflix, plenty of fans speculated that the show could end with the main character's death. Considering his general arc and the show's overall sardonic tone, it wasn't that ridiculous of a theory. However, if you've watched the finale, you know that's not exactly what happened. (And if you haven't watched it yet, please stop reading, watch it, and then come back.)

Still here? Ok great, let's dive in.

How BoJack Season 6 sets up a Season 7

In Season 6 Part 2, BoJack got sober only to fall off the bandwagon after some of the darkest moments from his past were exposed by the press. Eventually, he winds up back at his old house (which he sold earlier in the season) where he presumably tries to drown himself in the pool after calling Diane and getting her voicemail.

The second-two-last episode is a deeply moving look into BoJack's tortured psyche, a dreamscape where he eats dinner with the most important dead people in his life (his mother, his old buddy Herb, Secretariat). As they disappear one-by-one, BoJack realizes he's not just dreaming, he's dead too. Or so we think.

The finale episode doubles back, revealing that BoJack survived and then ended up in jail on charges of breaking and entering. He's alive, and as we soon learn, the rest of Hollywood is ready to forget his misdeeds and move on. His weird white dude movie, The Horny Unicorn, is also apparently getting some buzz, proving that there's nothing Hollywood loves more than forgiving a white dude (or horse, in this case).

Meanwhile, Diane is living a new life in Texas, Princess Carolyn's career is only growing, Todd is still Todd, and Mr. Peanutbutter has somehow become a TV star.

The point is, BoJack's series finale clearly leaves the door open for another season. The only question is: Would the show's creators return? And to answer that question, we have to solve another one...

Why was BoJack canceled?

The specific details of why Netflix renews some shows and cancels others usually remain a mystery, but not in the case of BoJack Horseman.

Back in October 2019, right after the first half of BoJack Season 7, series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg revealed the full story in an interview with Vulture, confirming that it was Netflix's decision to cancel the show. However, on the plus side, the company handled it better with Bob-Waksberg than they seemingly do with most of their original series.

"I said [to Netflix] I would appreciate it if I could have the forewarning to give the show a proper finale, and not set up some cliffhangers that will never pay off," Bob-Waksberg said. "When [Netflix] picked up season six, they said, 'Hey, remember how you asked for that heads-up? We think that this is your heads-up. So I'm very grateful that we got that notice."

This quote reveals two key facts. 1) It wasn't Bob-Waksberg's decision to end BoJack, and 2) Netflix gave him the heads up that Season 6 was the series finale and he was able to give the show a proper sendoff.

In other words, it's a bit of a mixed bag. BoJack Horseman was able to end with a clear conclusion, so it's not like there's some big unresolved cliffhanger that could push fans to demand a Season 7. On the other hand, it seems highly possible Bob-Waksberg could have kept going for a few more seasons if given the option.

Of course, this is all just speculation. All we know officially is that BoJack is over, and there's no plan to make new episodes right now. Could the show return a few years from now? Or even a decade from now? We wouldn't rule it out.