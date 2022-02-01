After the Mandalorian returned last week, The Book of Boba Fett could do just about anything in Episode 6. Almost two weeks ago, the Star Wars series brought its titular former bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) to the brink of battle with the Pyke Syndicate at the end of its fourth episode. Then, Boba Fett surprisingly turned its attention entirely to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) for Episode 5.

Episode 5 also ended in a way that makes it unclear which Star Wars character Boba Fett’s sixth installment will follow. Regardless of which direction the episode takes, it should help pave the way for what will — hopefully — be an exciting finale for The Book of Boba Fett Season 1.

With all that in mind, here’s everything you should know about the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6, from its premiere date and release time to its expected runtime.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 release date?

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5. Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, February 2.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 release time?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6?

The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ exclusive series, which means only the platform’s paid subscribers have access to the show’s seven episodes.

How long is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6?

That Darksaber will probably come in handy in The Book of Boba Fett’s final two episodes. Lucasfilm

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett have run between 39 and 53 minutes in length. Therefore, while Disney+ has yet to release the official runtime for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6, the odds are high that it’ll clock in somewhere between 40 and 50 minutes in length.

What is The Book of Boba Fett’s release schedule?

The first season of The Book of Boba Fett is nearly complete. With only two chapters left in the show’s seven-episode debut season, Star Wars fans don’t have to wait much longer to see how Boba Fett’s takeover of Tatooine ultimately concludes.

Here’s the official release schedule for the last two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1:

Chapter 6 - February 2

Chapter 7 - February 9

Is there a Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 trailer?

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5. Lucasfilm

No, and to make matters worse, none of the previous trailers for The Book of Boba Fett contain footage from the show’s remaining two episodes. That means, as was the case with last week’s episode, fans are heading into The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 with no clue what will happen next.

For all we know, the episode could be another Mando-centric hour of television, or it could turn its attention back to Boba Fett. Luckily, The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6’s premiere is nearly here, which means fans will find out the answers to all their questions about it sooner rather than later.