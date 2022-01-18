The drama continues to ramp up on The Book of Boba Fett. After swiftly settling his dispute with the Hutt Cartel, the Disney+ series’ third episode sees Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) coming to the realization that he’ll need to face off against the powerful Pyke Syndicate if he wants to cement his control over Tatooine’s criminal underworld. In order to do that, he’ll need to engage — as The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 promises — in an all-out war with the Pykes.

As a result, The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 is sure to be one that Star Wars fans won’t want to miss, so here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming Disney+ premiere.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 release date?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, January 19.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 release time?

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3. Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 premieres on Wednesday, January 19 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4?

Like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ exclusive title. That means only paid Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4.

How long is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4?

The runtime for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 is, as of now, unknown. So far, two of the series’ episodes have clocked in at 39-minutes-long, while another ran for 53 minutes. Taking that into account, it seems safe to assume that The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 will run somewhere between 40 and 50 minutes in length.

What is The Book of Boba Fett’s release schedule?

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Following the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 this week, only three episodes — or “chapters,” as they’re referred to by the show itself — will remain of the Disney+ series’ seven-episode first season. As of this writing, here’s the release schedule for the remaining four installments of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1:

Chapter 4 - January 19

Chapter 5 - January 26

Chapter 6 - February 2

Chapter 7 - February 9

Is there a Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 trailer?

Lucasfilm has held off on releasing a trailer specifically for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4. Thankfully, previous trailers for the Disney+ series still contain footage that hasn’t appeared throughout its first three episodes.

With that in mind, feel free to rewatch the trailers included below for any clues that may reveal what’s to come when The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 premieres this week.