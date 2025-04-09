Black Mirror has been skewering technology for over a decade now. Beginning on British television in 2011, Charlie Brooker’s twisted anthology now has six seasons, an interactive special, a handful of Emmys, and a permanent home at Netflix. Now Season 7 is on the way, with more lofty concepts and even a sequel to a fan-favorite adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest season, from when it comes out to what stories have been revealed so far.

What is the Black Mirror Season 7 Release Date?

Black Mirror Season 7 premieres April 10, 2025, on Netflix. That’s almost two years after Season 6, but at least fans won’t have to wait week to week as well, as every episode will drop at once.

Paul Giamatti stars in an episode of Black Mirror Season 7. Netflix

What is the Black Mirror Season 7 Release Time?

Black Mirror will be released at midnight PT, which is 3:00 am ET. That’s a very late night for American fans, but Netflix wants to ensure that the release date is identical worldwide.

Is There a Trailer for Black Mirror Season 7?

Yes! There’s a Season 7 trailer, and because of the show’s anthological nature, it’s pretty clear what moments are from what episode. There’s an Old Hollywood-themed episode, a retro video game adventure, and the much-anticipated sequel to the Emmy award-winning Season 4 episode “USS Callister.”

What is the Plot of Black Mirror Season 7?

While every episode stands alone, the trailer makes it seem like there’s a major theme running through them. Just like multiple Season 6 episodes focused on Streamberry, Black Mirror’s take on Netflix itself, it looks like Season 7 will pay the same attention to video games, both retro and futuristic. The “USS Callister” sequel episode is called “USS Callister: Into Infinity,” referencing the massive immersive video game at the story’s center, so there’s definitely more of an emphasis on gaming here.

Will There be a Black Mirror Season 8?

While the series hasn’t been formally renewed, showrunner Charlie Brooker is already looking to the future, and the prospect of more sequel episodes. “We’re now looking at old episodes and thinking, 'How could you revisit that idea?’” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “As long as it’s interesting, I’m allowed to make it and people continue to f***ing watch, I’d like to keep making the show.” So if enough of you watch Season 7, there may just be more to come.

