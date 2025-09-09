News

Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror Follow-Up Is Surprisingly Serious

Prepare for “blood and frowning.”

by Dais Johnston
Netflix

Charlie Brooker has one of the most varied resumés in entertainment. He’s been a video game journalist, a cartoonist, a TV reviewer, a satirist, and a comedy writer, and all of those skills came in handy when he created Black Mirror, his hit dystopian sci-fi anthology series that dominates the Netflix charts whenever it releases new episodes. Now, Brooker is moving on to a new project, and it’s taking him in a fresh direction yet again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Brooker’s next series is an untitled four-part crime drama starring Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones). But don’t expect it to contain Black Mirror’s sly wit; the series is described as “a profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller” following a detective from the northern city of Bleakford who goes to London to catch a ritualistic serial murderer.

Charlie Brooker is using his Black Mirror chops for a detective thriller.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brooker has had his hand in many other Netflix projects — his second-most famous creation is Philomena Cunk, the mockumentary host known for asking real-life experts bizarre questions. But his only dramatic experience came from a 2008 series that followed reality show contestants as the zombie apocalypse unfolded outside their Big Brother-esque house, and even that was as satirical as his future work. This new series, which he describes as containing “blood and frowning,” would be a significant departure.

This new project won’t interfere with the future of Black Mirror; the crime drama is already in production, while Netflix hasn’t even announced Black Mirror Season 8. Considering there was a two-year gap between Seasons 5 and 6, it’s likely Brooker’s got quite a bit of downtime to work on his side projects. So far, those have been goofy satire pieces, but maybe he can find the same success with a dramatic miniseries. After all, Black Mirror’s best trait is that it’s unsettling as it is funny.

Black Mirror is streaming on Netflix.

Related Tags
Sci-Fi, Superheroes, and Smart Takes
Stay ahead of the fandom with sharp insights on shows, movies, and universes that actually matter. Daily nerdery included.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy