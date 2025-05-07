Back in 2016, Netflix dipped its toes into interactive stories, where fans could control an episode by selecting on-screen options. It was first used for children’s media that highlighted the technology’s video-game-like qualities. It then expanded to education shows, like the Bear Grylls survival show You vs. Wild, and the interactive game show Trivia Crack.

Then, in 2018, Netflix finally released a high-profile interactive special based on one of their top franchises, and for a moment, looked like the platform was going to try reinventing television entirely. Seven years later, that hasn’t happened, and the once intriguing special will now be removed from the service altogether.

Bandersnatch pushed Netflix interaction to its limits in 2018. Netflix

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was the peak of Netflix’s interactive experiment. The choose-your-own-adventure format followed a young game developer as he attempted to make his magnum opus; the viewer was charged with exploring all the options to find the best ending, while the lead character is driven mad by the sheer number of possibilities.

The episode was a smash hit with fans and won two Emmys, but Black Mirror never revisited the format, and Netflix largely abandoned it. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt tried its own interactive special, and Netflix tried an interactive rom-com called Choose Love, but neither reached Bandersnatch’s success.

Now these interactive shows are simply disappearing. Choose Love has been removed from the service, while You vs. Wild has been edited into a regular episode that only shows the correct choices, eliminating the ability to watch Bear Grylls repeatedly perish.

Colin Ritman is back, but his special is leaving. Netflix

The only interactive specials remaining were those spun off from existing series: Black Mirror and Kimmy Schmidt. And unfortunately, those are next on the chopping block; they’ll be removed on May 12, 2025, according to What’s On Netflix. There’s no stated reason, but it’s safe to say the interactive experiment has failed, so Netflix may be sunsetting the technology or just removing the embarrassing evidence.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Bandersnatch. Black Mirror Season 7 includes another video-game-based episode featuring its main character, Colin Ritman, but if his reappearance made you excited to revisit Bandersnatch, you’ll apparently have less than a week to do so.

Unfortunately, this is where Bandersnatch’s tailored story backfires. While other interactive shows can be remade into linear experiences, Bandersnatch’s entire plot relies on the interactivity. The special never got a home release, either. Maybe Bandersnatch could live on in Netflix’s gaming section, but soon it may just be gone forever. And a future where popular media can be deleted on a corporate whim feels like one Black Mirror would try to warn us about.