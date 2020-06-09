The third movie in the Bill & Ted series has finally revealed what it's actually all about. In a new trailer, Bill & Ted Face the Music reveals its plot involving a time travel heist where an older Bill and Ted must steal (from their future selves) the music that will save the universe.

Will the Wyld Stallyns succeed, or are they doomed from the opening riff? Either way, it's going to be totally awesome.

What happened? — On Tuesday, Orion Pictures released the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in the cult Bill & Ted movies directed by Dean Parisot. The movie takes place years after 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. It will be released in theaters on August 21.

You can watch the trailer at the bottom of this page.

Although just one minute and 30 seconds long, the trailer lays out the general plot for the movie: Set in the modern-day when Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reees) have grown into adulthood, the Wyld Stallyns have failed to live up to their potential as heroic rock stars.

"25 years ago you played a concert in front of the entire world," says the majestic Great Leader, played by TV legend Holland Taylor. "One month ago, you played in Barstow, California for 40 people, most of whom were there for two-dollar taco night." Ouch.

With Bill and Ted having failed to write the song that will unite the world, the two decide to travel into the future and steal the song that their future selves have written. "Isn't that stealing?" Ted asks. Bill replies, "How is that stealing if we're stealing from ourselves, dude?" (Remember, these characters are in their late 40s now.)

Bill and Ted in the Future Orion

What else is in the trailer? — Plot aside, the new trailer is light with information. We only get one glimpse at Bill and Ted's daughters, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, while William Sadler reprises his role as the Grim Reaper from Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

As for gags, we Bill and Ted do in fact meet their future selves, who turn out to be a pair of heavily jacked guys in prison. (Just what could have Bill and Ted done that landed them in the slammer?)

What else should we know? — The new trailer emphasizes the plot of the new movie, but there's more to it. Based on what was previously revealed about the movie, Bill and Ted are also racing against the clock. They have just 78 minutes to produce the song that will save the world or humanity is doomed. Hence, Bill and Ted will have to take the short cut of stealing it from their future selves, though naturally, that will not make things any easier.

The Inverse Analysis — Both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have evolved way beyond their doofus, time-traveling teenagers. Reeves is the star of not one but two major action franchises, while Alex Winter has been a veteran TV and documentary director. One would have thought their Wyld Stallyn days were behind them, but it's clear in the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music that they're not done hamming it up for a few good laughs.