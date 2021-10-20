Bryan Lawver

8 stunning sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in October 2021

8. Dreamcatcher

October 31

Dreamcatcher has an interesting premise, as four psychically linked childhood friends come together to fight off invading aliens. From there, it turns into a half-baked creature feature that’s best left to Stephen King completists.

7. Critters 4

October 31

The sci-fi horror series Critters was always ridiculous, and Critters 4 takes its goofiness to another level. This so-bad-it’s-good classic has the Critters run amok on the cheesiest space station you’ve ever seen.