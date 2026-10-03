Ever since it was announced back in the summer of 2024, fans have been waiting impatiently for Avengers: Doomsday. The title was actually the result of a last-minute strategy shift after the story needed to break away from Kang the Conqueror and lean heavily on the success of Avengers: Endgame. Just like Endgame, Doomsday is a massive event that will bring all corners of the MCU together, and just like Endgame, Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

More than two years later, we’re now only a few months away from the release of Doomsday, so here’s everything you need to know about the movie, from the massive cast to all the big plot theories.

When Is The Avengers: Doomsday Release Date?

Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026. This is technically a delayed release date, as the first iteration of this project, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, was actually supposed to premiere in May 2025. But since Doomsday has been announced, it has progressed on schedule, which is quite the accomplishment in the era of multiple delays for blockbusters like this.

Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios

Who Is In The Cast Of Avengers: Doomsday?

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avengers: Doomsday has a huge cast, and the majority of the actors involved were revealed over a grueling hours-long livestream in May 2025. Those actors are the following:

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston)

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal)

Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby)

Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn)

Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie)

Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez)

Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton)

Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright)

Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía)

Namora (Mabel Cadena)

M’Baku (Winston Duke)

Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh)

Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour)

John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell)

Ghost/Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen)

Robert Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman)

Xu Shang-Chi (Simu Liu)

Hank McCoy/Beast (Kelsey Grammer)

Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

Erik Lensser/Magneto (Ian McKellen)

Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming)

Scott Summers/Cyclops (James Marsden)

Rebecca Romijn (Mystique)

Remy LeBeau/Gambit (Channing Tatum)

Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)

Is There A Trailer For Avengers: Doomsday?

Yes! The trailer rollout for Avengers: Doomsday has been long and fraught, going back to the teaser exclusive to showings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. But as we count down the months until December, we are seeing more and more “traditional” trailers. You can check out the most recent of these trailers below:

What Is The Plot Of Avengers: Doomsday?

At this point in the wait for Avengers: Doomsday, we have a few clues we can look to when it comes to plot. We even have an official synopsis to start from: “In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.”

Those three universes must be the main MCU timeline, the X-Men timeline, and the Fantastic Four timeline. During the recent re-release of Avengers: Endgame, we got a few extra scenes tacked on at the end, including two involving Loki and the Time Variance Authority, who notice that the multiverse is collapsing. However they are going to collide; somehow, these multiverses invoke Dr. Doom’s wrath.

Will There Be A Sequel To Avengers: Doomsday?

In a way! When Avengers: Doomsday was first announced back in 2024, it was as the first part in a two-part theatrical event. The second movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, is scheduled for December 17, 2027 — less than a year after Doomsday. We may have been waiting for 7 years for this Avengers movie, but we’ll

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.