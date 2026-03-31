We Finally Know When Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix has been pretty quiet about the future of its Avatar: The Last Airbender remake. It’s been over two years since the first season hit the streamer, and the once-12-year-old Gordon Cormier is no longer the kid we met in 2024. Fortunately, the Avatar team has not been idle: Season 2 wrapped in May 2025, and we’ll see the fruits of that labor in just a few months.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Netflix revealed the official release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. The next chapter in the saga of Avatar Aang (Cormier) is about to take flight — so here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s animated remake.

Avatar Season 2 will be bigger than its last — in more ways than one. Netflix

What is the Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 release date?

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will premiere on June 25, 2026, about two and a half years after the premiere of its first.

What is the Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 release time?

Like most Netflix releases, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will likely be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. PST, or 3:00 p.m. EST.

Is there a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

There sure is. Check out the official teaser for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, which sets the stage for the arrival of a crucial fan favorite.

What is the plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

It’s hard not to focus on the elephant in the room, Cormier’s major growth spurt, when watching the trailer — but Avatar Season 2 will be bigger than its first in more ways than one. When Cormier returns as Aang, some time will have passed since he and his friends saved the Northern Water Tribe from invasion at the hands of the Fire Nation. But the fascistic forces of evil are far from defeated: Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) is still bent on conquering the world. Aang is running out of time to embrace his destiny as the Avatar, the chosen one who can wield (or “bend”) all four elements. In Season 1, he began his training as a waterbender; Season 2 will follow his fated meeting with his future earthbending master, Toph Beifong (Miya Cech).

Avatar Season 2 is also poised to be a lot darker than its predecessor, forcing Aang to reckon with more responsibility and the threat of more loss as he steps into his role as the Avatar. The Gaang heads to Ba Sing Se, the heart of the Earth Kingdom, where conspiracy and betrayal lurk around every corner. Elsewhere, the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko (Dallas Liu), grapples with his choice to stop hunting the Avatar in Season 1. His inner conflict paves the way for his little sister, Azula (Elizabeth Yu), to join the fray — and she’s much worse than anyone Aang has encountered yet.

The Gaang is finally complete. Netflix

Who is in the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

Avatar Season 2 brings even more to its already massive cast. Apart from its core players — including Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley), Toph (Cech), Zuko (Liu), Azula (Yu), and Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) — Netflix announced a few major additions in 2024:

Chin Han as Long Feng, the Grand Secretariat of Ba Sing Se

Justin Chien as King Kuei, ruler of Ba Sing Se

Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, the patron of a mystical library

Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, the Gaang’s guide in Ba Sing Se

Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder, an earthbending wrestler

Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, a surly firebending master

Dolly de Leon as Lo and Li, advisors to Princess Azula

Lily Gao as Ursa, Zuko and Azula’s mother

Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, the airbending Avatar before Aang

Will there be an Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3?

Yes — Netflix renewed Avatar for two additional seasons after Season 1 premiered. The team, ideally, is shooting Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, so hopefully there won’t be as big a delay between the final chapters of this saga. While there’s no official release date for Season 3, it’s nice to know that this story will end on its own terms.

Avatar: The Last Airbender returns on June 25 on Netflix.