If Netflix’s take on Avatar: The Last Airbender proves one thing about live-action remakes, it’s that the journey really is just as crucial as the destination. Season 2 might adapt key moments of the original Nickelodeon show with total fidelity, but it otherwise guts the series of the build-up that made those moments matter. We feel that the most where the title hero is concerned. Season 2 follows Air Nomad Aang (Gordon Cormier) in his quest to master the element of earth — the penultimate task in his quest to become the Avatar — as well as master the Avatar State. That new mandate brings him to the Earth Kingdom capital of Ba Sing Se, where political conspiracies, a slippery shadow leader, and the Fire Nation’s most ruthless warriors await him.

The series does still hit some of the major storylines fans will recognize: Aang and his friends discover a hidden library that gives them a real boon in their ongoing battle against the Fire Nation, and our hero eventually overcomes his fears and taps into his ultimate secret weapon. But Avatar also fundamentally changes the way he goes about it, which might morph this remake into a different story entirely.

Spoilers ahead for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 ending explained

Azula might go through the biggest change in Netflix’s Avatar. Netflix

Season 2 spends most of its time in Ba Sing Se, where Aang, Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley), and their new ally Toph (Miyako) work to radicalize the Earth King — who’s totally oblivious to the battle that’s been raging outside of his walls for the past century — and level Aang up. Mastering earth is a decisive challenge for the Avatar, whose easygoing, avoidant personality is the direct opposite of the assertive element. There’s also the matter of the Avatar State: Aang is still reeling from his spectacular show of power at the end of Season 1, where his body was used as a vessel for the power of an angry, vengeful spirit. As the Avatar State essentially allows past Avatars to channel their knowledge and power into him, he’s loath to go through that ever again. But when the Fire Nation’s princess, Azula (Elizabeth Yu), descends on Ba Sing Se to capture Aang, he has no choice but to give himself over to that higher power.

Netflix’s Avatar grossly oversimplifies Aang’s struggles with the Avatar State: in the original series, Aang had to turn to a guru to overcome his fear of hurting those closest to him, alongside the grief of already losing his entire culture to the Fire Nation’s wrath. He also wrestled with his earthly attachments, namely his connection to Katara, and nearly shut himself off from the Avatar State entirely because he refused to let her go. There’s none of that in the remake, but the lack of build-up comes in at a close second to the changes the new Avatar makes down the line.

Aang’s past lives make an epic appearance at the end of Avatar Season 2. Netflix

In the original Avatar, Aang was barely tapped into the Avatar State for a few moments before Azula made the clever choice to strike him at his most vulnerable. As one of the Nation’s more powerful and precise firebenders, she’d unlocked the ability to generate lightning — and she sent a bolt right into Aang’s back before he could realize his full potential. That seemed like the ending that the new Avatar was also building towards: in the episode prior to “Something Broken,” Azula spoke about an old Fire Nation legend, the Parable of the Two Dragons, which reinforced her need to strike preemptively when her theoretical enemy is at their weakest. In practice, though, Azula leaves plenty of opportunities for Aang to strike her first.

When Aang taps into the Avatar State in Netflix’s Avatar, he actually gets the chance to unleash his power on Azula, her exiled brother Zuko (Dallas Liu), and the Earth Kingdom turncoats who’ve pledged their allegiance to the Fire Nation. He even attacks Azula with murderous intent — but just before landing a killing blow with razor-sharp rocks, he hesitates. Azula takes that as her sign to finally strike him, and her lightning hits him directly in the chest, rather than in the back. That’s all a major change to the order of events in the original series, and that could easily rub fans the wrong way. For showrunners Jabbar Raisani and Christine Boylan, however, it was also a necessary one.

“It didn’t feel sacrilegious,” Raisani told Inverse at Avatar’s Season 2 premiere. If anything, it came as another way to reinforce Aang’s respect for all life. For the showrunners, Aang’s pacifism was a throughline they wanted to reinforce throughout the season: it’s why, at the beginning of Season 2, he learns how to heal from Katara after nearly smiting that huge sea beast lurking in the Serpent’s Pass. That reluctance to take life becomes more literal in “Something Broken,” bookending a tough lesson that Aang will have to face again later on... if he gets another chance, that is.

Is Aang alive at the end of Season 2?

Just as he seems to master it, Aang loses his connection to the Avatar State. Netflix

Yes, thanks to Katara — but just barely. After Azula strikes, Katara rushes to Aang’s side and flees the scene with his unconscious body in tow. Later, the Gaang is reunited atop Appa, Aang’s flying bison. Katara brings out the vial of spirit water she’s been using to heal injuries while on the road. Ironically, she was going to use the last of it to heal Zuko’s trademark scar just a few hours earlier. Thank goodness she didn’t, because the little water she has left only just brings Aang back to the land of the living. He’s still unconscious when the credits roll on Avatar Season 2, leaving his fate — and the fate of the world — in jeopardy.

As Aang learns earlier in the season, the Avatar State is no joke. It makes the Avatar more powerful, thanks to those past-life connections, but also exponentially more vulnerable. If Aang dies while in the Avatar State, the cycle of Avatars will cease, throwing the realm into perpetual chaos. Katara has greatly improved his chances of survival, but if he doesn’t wake up, our heroes can forget about defeating the Fire Nation or restoring balance to the world.

This is all more or less how the OG series brought its second season to a close, but it reaches that same stopping point in a real roundabout way. Not all hope is lost for die-hard fans of the cartoon, as there’s a chance that Aang’s spiritual trials (and the arrival of a fan-favorite, Guru Pathik) are still coming down the pipeline. But even so, it’s pretty clear that the Avatar remake is launching into uncharted waters. After that gut-twist of a finale, the new Avatar is a very different show, even if it copies some elements of the original. Season 3 could be the biggest departure yet, rewriting Aang’s eventual showdown with Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) for better or worse.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix.