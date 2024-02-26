Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally here... but its story is far from over. The first season of the live-action remake corresponds to the first season of Nickelodeon’s animated series, which follows the adventures of Aang (Gordon Cormier), a 12-year-old monk who can “bend” the elements. In his wartorn world, he’s known as the Avatar because only he has the power to master air, water, earth, and fire, so he and his friends set off to restore peace.

Already a natural airbender, Season 1 covers Aang’s journey to master the element of water. Subsequent seasons will follow his quest to master earth and then fire. If all goes to plan, Avatar could run for at least two more seasons (and maybe even more, since there are plenty of comics and novels to adapt). But the Netflix series is also dealing with a time crunch thanks to its young cast. Cormier was just 11 when he was cast as Aang, and now he’s 14. Like another Netflix hit, Stranger Things, Avatar will have to act fast if it wants to capture its young cast as kids.

So how soon can we expect another season? Has one even been greenlit yet? Here’s everything we know about the future of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Has Avatar been renewed for Season 2?

Avatar’s series renewal feels inevitable, but it’s not certain yet. Netflix

Despite the logistical urgency, Netflix has yet to renew Avatar: The Last Airbender for a second season. According to showrunner Albert Kim, the writers and producers haven’t given much thought to continuing the story just yet. When Kim spoke to Entertainment Weekly in January — just a month before the series was set to premiere on Netflix — he was still putting the finishing touches on the first season.

“It’s a race to the finish line at this point,” Kim said. “Right now, that’s all I’m consumed with. I don’t want to think about tomorrow yet.”

Tomorrow has arrived. If Netflix is serious about adapting Avatar to its full potential, a series renewal should come soon. The streamer announced a second season of its last big live-action anime remake, One Piece, just a month after its premiere. Avatar will likely follow the same plan, but it’s hard to say when Season 2 would be finished. The first season of Avatar took around two years to produce, meaning we could see a second season as early as 2026. That’s not exactly ideal given its growing cast, but it gets even more complicated when you consider the source material.

Avatar Season 2 could take place after a time jump

The cast of Avatar is growing fast, but future seasons could fix that dilemma. Netflix

“All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year,” Kim told EW. In the original cartoon, Aang has to master all four elements very quickly. That’s all due to the return of Sozin’s Comet, an astrological phenomenon that endows the fascistic Fire Nation with enhanced strength. It only comes around once a century, and the last time it appeared, the Fire Nation used its power to wipe out an entire race of benders. Its resurgence could result in the end of the world as Aang knows it, adding even more urgency to his quest.

As effective as the comet was in the animated series, Netflix’s Avatar can’t follow that blueprint. While Sozin’s Comet is teased at the end of Season 1, Kim deliberately kept its exact arrival nebulous. “We removed that particular ticking clock from our show for now because we couldn’t know exactly how old our actors would be for the subsequent seasons,” he said.

The live-action series will instead be structured to accommodate the passage of time. That means Avatar Season 2 could take place after a time jump, and Season 3 could follow Aang and his friends as young adults. If those seasons do arrive, it will be interesting to see just how the story changes with slightly older characters, as it’s one of many creative choices that could set the adaptation apart from the original.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix.