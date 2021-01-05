Ukraine is going for an Oscar, and it's doing it with a science fiction movie. Opening in the U.S. via a digital run with New York's Metrograph Theatre, Valentyn Vasyanovych's politically-charged sci-fi Atlantis is Ukraine's submission for the Best Foreign Film Oscar at this year's Academy Awards ceremony — and it's not one to miss.

Here's everything we know about Atlantis, and from release date to plot to how you can see this buzzy new sci-fi movie for yourself.

What is the release date of Atlantis?

Atlantis will have a digital "theatrical run" under the famed Metrograph Theatre beginning on January 22, 2021. More information on how to watch the movie will be available on the Metrograph Theatre's website.

How can I watch Atlantis? Will it stream on Netflix?

Atlantis currently does not have a confirmed home video distribution plan. It is unknown at the moment if and when the movie will be made available on platforms like Netflix and Hulu.

The movie was recently acquired for distribution in the U.S. by Grasshopper Film. It is unknown how Grasshopper will release the movie throughout the west, including streaming and Digital HD and VOD. We will update this page when we learn more.

What is Atlantis?

Atlantis is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film by director Valentyn Vasyanovych and his fourth scripted narrative movie. It first premiered on September 4, 2019 at the Venice International Film Festival. At Venice, the movie was awarded Best Film by the judges of the Horizons section, which gave the movie buzz throughout 2020.

Are there any reviews of Atlantis yet?

Yes! A handful of critics reviewed the movie after seeing it in Venice. Atlantis currently has an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to reviews from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and others.

Andrii Rymaruk and Liudmyla Bileka star in Atlantis.

What is the plot and story of Atlantis?

Set in near-future Ukraine after a devastating war with Russia, Sergey (Andrii Rymaruk) is a former soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who takes on a job exhuming corpses. His life changes when he meets Katya (Liudmyla Bileka), an archaeologist, and the two embark on quite literally digging up the past.

A summary provided by the Metrograph Theatre is as follows:

Eastern Ukraine, 2025. A desert unsuitable for human habitation. Water is a dear commodity brought by trucks. A wall is being built on the border. Sergiy, a former soldier having trouble adapting to his new reality, meets Katya while she’s on a humanitarian mission dedicated to exhuming the past. Together, they try to return to some sort of normal life in which they are also allowed to fall in love again. A prizewinner at the Venice Film Festival and Ukraine’s official selection for the 2021 Academy Awards, Atlantis is a gorgeous and visionary sci-fi drama.

Where can I watch the trailer for Atlantis?

You can watch the trailer in the Vimeo embed below.