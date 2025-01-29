We’re now deep in the era of second-generation Marvel heroes, but fans can’t stop comparing the MCU’s new heroes to its old ones. Yelena Belova isn’t the Black Widow people know and love, and Kate Bishop certainly has a different take on Hawkeye than Clint Barton.

This is no picnic for the actors involved, as fans can be protective of their favorite heroes and reluctant to embrace new players. Recently, Anthony Mackie spoke out about his — and, by extension, Sam Wilson’s — take on Captain America, which caused something of a fandom uproar. His comments, however, only prove that he understands his character.

Anthony Mackie stopped by Rome to promote Brave New World — and weigh in on his character. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

While in Rome promoting the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World — the first Captain America movie where Mackie will be wielding the shield — the actor spoke about what Cap means to him. “Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term, you know, ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” he said. “It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

Footage of Mackie’s statement quickly went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to clarify his words, saying, “Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

It’s understandable that Mackie tried to cool things down, but he had it right the first time; understanding that Captain America represents American ideals, not America itself, is the key to the character. That’s something Chris Evans, Mackie’s predecessor, understood. “This isn't a flag waving movie,” Evans told Comic Book Resources while promoting Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011. “I've said before in interviews, it feels more like he should just be called Captain Good.”

Mackie and Chris Evans are in agreement about what Captain America stands for. Marvel Studios

This stance is reflected in the comics. Take, as one of many examples, What If #44, “What If Captain America Were Not Revived Until Today?” It places Cap and Bucky in 1984, where they must reintegrate into ‘80s culture. Bucky experiences culture shock, but Steve slides right back into his authority role, working to squash protests and champion right-wing policies like ID cards to keep undocumented immigrants out of jobs. You know, the stuff of outrageous comic book fantasies.

Then, in a twist, the real Captain America is awakened, and he tries to interrupt the impostor’s unquestioning support of a cruel regime. Realizing he has to prove that he’s the true Cap, he delivers a speech about what his role means to him. “Well, I say America is nothing! Without its ideals — its commitment to the freedom of all men, America is a piece of trash,” he says. “A nation is nothing! A flag is a piece of cloth! I fought Adolf Hitler not because America was great, but because it was fragile!”

The true Captain America speaks out against America — and stands up for American values — in What If #44. Marvel Comics

That’s exactly what Anthony Mackie is saying, and what Chris Evans said before him. Being patriotic doesn’t mean blindly following and promoting whatever the President is doing, but fighting for the values it was built on: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

In fact, that was the entire point of Sam’s story in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The state may have created Captain America, but John Walker’s failure to take up the shield proves a Cap replacement can’t be built, only found. Sam Wilson is what the future of Captain America — and the reality of patriotism — can and should look like.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.