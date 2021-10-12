Ant-Man 3 leak reveals Marvel’s most shocking cameo so far

One of the most mysterious titles in Marvel’s entire Phase Four lineup is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

A sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the upcoming film will not only follow the Lang and Van Dyne families but also feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in a prominent role.

That latter detail gives Quantumania the potential to be the most game-changing of any upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, with Kang expected to serve as the MCU’s new Thanos-level big bad. That doesn’t mean the film’s focus will be solely on Kang — at least, not according to one new Quantumania casting rumor.

The Rumor — A new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania casting detail suggests that none other than Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray will appear in the upcoming MCU film.

This rumor comes to us courtesy of a listing on Mandy.com (via The Cosmic Circus) that lists actor John Townsend as being a photo double for Bill Murray on a project called Dust Bunny — which just so happens to be the production title for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. No other details are given in the listing about who Murray might be playing in the film.

Make sure to take everything with a massive grain of salt for now. Marvel has released no announcements or plot details suggesting that Murray will appear in the film, though that doesn’t mean he won’t be in it.

Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks. A24

Who Ya Gonna Call? — Assuming this listing is accurate and that Murray has a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s difficult to pinpoint who he might be playing.

However, in the spirit of speculation, there’s no harm in throwing out a few guesses. It’s entirely possible that Murray could be playing an older version of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang — or the character’s father. Both of those ideas feel like legitimate and fun possibilities, especially because Quantumania’s exploration of the Quantum Realm could result in a much older Scott.

One of the more interesting theories comes courtesy of r/BardSinister, who suggests Murray could be playing a zany Marvel comics villain named Time Master. The character, who faced off with Hank Pym in the comics all the way back in 1963, is a scientist named Elias Weems who develops an aging ray and begins unleashing it on society after being forced to retire from his job against his will.

He’s an undeniably ludicrous character, which is why Murray seems like the perfect fit to play him in the MCU.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — If Bill Murray really is in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania (and that’s a big “if”), it seems likely his character will end up being a minor but fun supporting player in the film rather than a major figure of any sort.

Of course, we could be wrong about that and Murray could be playing an ally — or even a variant of Kang the Conqueror. At this point, the possibilities are endless.