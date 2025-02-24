As far as Star Wars TV shows go, Andor has always been doomed from the start. Besides the fact we know how Cassian Andor dies thanks to Rogue One, Tony Gilroy has always planned for the series to have two 12-episode seasons. So despite how massively popular the show is, the upcoming second season will be the last.

But that has only increased that anticipation for Season 2, which will ramp up the pace and cover the four years between Season 1 and the events of Rogue One, meaning we’ll have a glimpse of the start of the Rebellion unlike anything we’ve seen before. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere on April 22, we finally have a glimpse at what’s in store thanks to a new trailer. Check it out below.

Set to Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Starts Now,” the trailer shows Cassian Andor as he leads what seems to be a series of guerrilla missions, including full-on attacks and surprise explosions. There are even appearances from past characters like Dedra Meero, Syril Karn, Orson Krennic, and even Saw Guerrera, a hint at how this series will lead straight into Rogue One. “You're here! You're right here! And you're ready to fight!” he yells, shaking the shoulders of a Rebel soldier.

Andor Season 2 follows Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor on four separate arcs of three episodes each, each set over a few days a single year apart. It all leads up to the final three episodes, written by video game writer Tom Bissell and directed by Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios.

Tony Gilroy himself will write the first three episodes. Nightcrawler writer/director (and Tony Gilroy’s brother) Dan Gilroy and former House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon will also pen three-episode arcs.

Andor made waves with its gritty action and practical filmmaking, and it looks like that continues in Season 2. However, this season is different because we all know what’s coming ahead. Cassian Andor’s story in Rogue One proved how sacrifices had to be made for the Rebellion. Andor just proves how eventful that life was and the sheer weight of it on Star Wars history as we know it.

Andor Season 2 premieres April 22, 2025 on Disney+.