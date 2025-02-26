The first season of Andor was rife with compelling storylines, but some of the best took place on Coruscant. The capital of the Star Wars galaxy is home to members of the Galactic Senate and spies in the Rebel Alliance, and Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) qualifies as both, making her tale especially potent.

Mon Mothma had her hands full in Season 1 trying to curb the rise of fascism within the Senate while also managing tensions at home with her indifferent husband and headstrong teen daughter Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Leida proved much more important to Andor than anyone could have expected, and as the series pushes into its second season, she may play an even bigger role in Mon’s story.

Andor Season 2 could give us a closer look at Chandrilan customs, and what drove Mon Mothma away from them. Lucasfilm

Mon spent the better half of the season trying to keep her cover intact, and for all the outward glitz and glam of her life, she had to make plenty of sacrifices to do so. Mon has been sneakily funding the Rebellion, an act that got harder when Imperial auditors began eyeing her family accounts. At first, it seemed like she found a solution in the form of Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), a potential financier also from her homeworld of Chandrila. But Davo is little more than an opportunistic thug who climbed the social ladder with a series of shady deals. While he’s willing to help launder Mon’s money, his price is steep. In keeping with old Chandrilan traditions, he wants to broker a union between Leida and his 14-year-old son.

Davo’s proposal grates against Mon’s desires for her daughter and her distaste for old-world Chandrilan customs. Leida doesn’t share her liberal outlook, however — she and her friends are brazenly (and eerily) enthusiastic about “the old ways.” We haven’t yet learned why Mon distanced herself from those ways, but given her role in the Rebellion, it’s not hard to guess. She’s fighting the cold grip of authority in her home and the Senate, and Andor Season 2 will take that battle to a new level.

Andor Season 2 will cover four years of galactic history, from the end of Season 1 to the opening moments of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In those four years, Mon Mothma will leave the Senate and become the de facto leader of the Rebel Alliance — but what’s going to happen to her family? The first trailer for Season 2 may give us a hint, and despite its festive tone, it doesn’t bode well for Mon... or Leida.

Mon Mothma is fighting on all fronts. Lucasfilm

In the new trailer, Mon is seen dancing in a crowded room of people dressed in blue and orange, which could be one of those old Chandrilan customs she’s worked so hard to avoid. As she eventually gave in to Davo’s requests at the end of Season 1, it could even be a wedding. If that’s the case, then Mon will have made a major sacrifice to sustain the Rebellion. Her family will forever be tied to Davo’s criminal ways, and she might even lose the fight to save Leida from Chandrila’s regressive teachings. Given Leida’s headstrong nature, she probably doesn’t even want to be saved, which makes her a prime target for the Empire’s propaganda. The further she goes down this path, the slimmer the chances of Mon getting through to her.

Mon’s story has been a series of uncomfortable lessons, and her relationship with Leida may offer the toughest one yet. Try as she might, she can’t save everyone from the Empire. As this conflict escalates, there will only be more casualties, but the fact that Mon’s own family could be compromised makes the battle against Imperial rule all the more personal.

Andor Season 2 debuts April 22 on Disney+.