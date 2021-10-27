Star Wars leak reveals the shocking way Snoke can return

Star Wars may not be making movies for a while , but the franchise is certainly making moves. With the series’ focus shifted onto Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it appears the Skywalker Saga has been finally laid to rest.

However, a rumor surrounding one of the most mysterious Star Wars series could change everything we know about the sequel trilogy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Andy Serkis, motion-capture icon and the actor who brought Supreme Leader Snoke to life, is rumored to be attached to the upcoming Disney+ series Andor, according to a report made by MakingStarWars.

While this initially may seem like confirmation Serkis will reprise his Sith role in the series, the details cast doubt on that theory. Andor is set before the events of the original trilogy, meaning any appearance by Snoke would be 30+ years before his appearance in The Force Awakens.

However, Snoke’s return isn’t impossible. It’s established in Rise of Skywalker that Palpatine created Snoke as a failed Strandcast clone, and Palpatine has long sought the secret to eternal life.

Rejected Snoke clones as seen in The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm

If Snoke appears in Andor — and bear in mind it may not be the same Snoke, but another clone — we may get to learn the origins of one of Star Wars’ most mysterious characters. Who was Snoke a clone of? When was he created? Why was he created?

Granted, there are a lot of jumps of logic at play here. The rumor is still unconfirmed. This leaker previously reported Jamie Lee Curtis would appear in The Mandalorian, and that obviously didn’t pan out. However, they have also leaked a fair amount of genuine information.

Even if it is true, Serkis, who has portrayed motion capture characters ranging from Gollum to Caesar in Planet of the Apes, may just be playing another mo-cap character in Andor. But as there’s no information about the plot of Andor to speculate off, the most educated guess we can make at this point is he will reprise his role.

Snoke as seen in The Force Awakens. Lucasfilm

But if Snoke does appear in Andor, fans can trust the action won’t be limited to just the Cassian Andor prequel story that the title may suggest. Rather, this could be a golden-era tale of the Empire and the Resistance that can retroactively give more background to the most underappreciated Star Wars villains in canon.

After the sequel trilogy established him as nothing more than a puppet for Palpatine, a pre-original trilogy appearance would allow Snoke to be a fully fleshed-out villain, even without all his flesh. We never got a chance to know Snoke the person, and Andor just may be the solution.

Andor premieres on Disney+ in 2022.