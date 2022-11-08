The end is finally coming into focus as we drift into the last portion of Andor Season 1. In Episode 10, you can expect to see Cassian Andor finally break out of the Narkina 5 prison facility while the Rebellion continues to gather resources and the Empire closes in on Luthen and his associates. How will everything go down? And more importantly, what time exactly can you watch Andor on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Andor Episode 10 release date?

Andor Episode 10 will be delivered exclusively on Disney+ starting November 9, 2022.

What is the Andor Episode 10 release time?

Disney+ drops new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Andor are left?

Disney+’s Andor Season 1 is sliced into 12 episodes. Following this upcoming chapter, there are just two episodes remaining.

What is the plot for Andor Episode 10?

Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) share a tense moment in Andor Disney+

With Kino Loy now agreeing to work with Cassian to formulate an escape from Narkina 5, this episode should center around the breakout and the logistics of their daring plan. Kino Loy’s noble transformation from someone who ignores the realities of the Empire’s tyrannical agenda into a person liberated by the truth and fighting back will be a pivotal personal growth moment for him.

Mon Mothma will continue her funding efforts for the rebellion even if it means conducting business with an unsavory thug on her home planet of Chandrila. Anything for the greater good!

And Supervisor Meero, still a bit flushed from Syril’s needy advances, will be using the intel obtained in her horrifying torture sessions to stay on target and hunt down the heart of the nascent resistance movement to swiftly stomp it out.

Who’s in the cast of Andor?

Andor is packed with talented performers including Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Fiona Shaw as Maarva, and Forest Whitaker as the rebel Saw Gerrera.

Is there a trailer for Andor Episode 10?

Disney+ has not been providing any post-credits footage or teasers of upcoming episodes but you can feel the Force of this absorbing Rogue One prequel show by watching the full series trailer.

What happened in Andor Episode 9?

The inhumanity of it all! As witnessed in last week’s episode, “Nobody’s Listening,” the Empire seems to be even crueler than ever imagined and will stop at nothing to achieve its goals. There’s definitely no whistling while they work making widgets at Cassian’s dead-end Imperial work camp, and for that matter, no shoes or socks either due to the lethal electrified floor.

On Coruscant, we saw Bix Caleen tortured by the sadistic Supervisor Meero and her cohorts at the ISB, as they forced her to reveal knowledge of Cassian, Luthen Rael, and the Aldhani Garrison heist. Bix valiantly resisted but eventually gave up some info on stolen Imperial technology that she was fencing.

Back at cheerless Narkina 5, Cassian and his fellow inmates toiled away making more unidentifiable parts, while rumors spread that an entire work cell on Level 2 was executed after they discovered that no one was leaving this watery prison planet alive.

Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) inside Narkina 5’s inhumane work camp Disney+

Returning to Coruscant, Mon Mothma addressed an apathetic Senate and urged them to reject the Empire’s newest oppressions in the aftermath of the Aldhani attack. Upon leaving, Mon finds out that Vel Sartha, her cousin, is in town to reinforce the need to advance the Rebel’s cause.

And what installment of Andor is ever complete without sitting down with Syril Karn and his annoying mother Eedy to enjoy a nice bowl of space cereal and blue milk? Something in the mundane meal might have emboldened Syril to stalk Dedra Meero and creepily confess his connection to her and his ultimate destiny. Meero seems a little flummoxed from this freaky encounter and we’ll have to see if some twisted romance might be forthcoming.

Finally, Cassian tried to extract info on the guard situation from Kino Loy to hatch an escape plan but Loy wants nothing to do with it. Until the elderly Ulaf falls ill and is euthanized by a camp medic, who confirms to them the ruthless murder of the inmates on Level 2.

Will there be an Andor Season 2?

Yes, Andor has already been confirmed for a second and final season which should begin filming sometime this month. Creator Tony Gilroy’s sophomore Andor outing will carry the storyline of Captain Cassian Andor and the early days of the Rebel Alliance up to the events occurring in the 2016 feature film Rogue One.