At this stage of the streaming era, it’s rare to see a lackluster show get the opportunity to prove its worth beyond its inaugural season. Studios and platforms are far too eager to cancel a promising story before it can grow, but Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time is shaping up to be a well-earned exception.

The fantasy series might not have started out as anyone’s first choice, and even Amazon seemed to have a more viable hit in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Wheel of Time’s first season was also much denser than most audiences would have liked, with a sprawling ensemble cast and reams of exposition to comb through. But Amazon clearly had faith in its investment, as the series is based on fantasy books that rival even the world of Game of Thrones in their scope. That investment paid off with Season 2, which delivered more action and more compelling emotion. While The Wheel of Time remains under the radar, there’s a chance it may not stay there after its next season arrives.

Amazon announced the new season of The Wheel of Time at the 2024 Comic Con Experience in São Paulo. In addition to a new teaser, which sets up a thorny conflict for the sorceress Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and her young ward, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), the streamer revealed Season 3’s release date. The series will return on March 13, 2025, and kick the road to the “Last Battle” into high gear.

The Wheel of Time revolves around a figure called the “Dragon Reborn,” and his journey to either heal or destroy the world. In Season 1, Moiraine learned that Rand was the next Dragon in a centuries-long cycle of reincarnation, and she took it upon herself to train and protect him from those who’d seek to corrupt his magic. In this fantasy world, magic is wielded exclusively by women; thanks to some supernatural tampering years prior, any man who tries to perform magic inevitably succumbs to madness. It’s this fate that Moiraine and Rand would obviously like to avoid, but after Season 2’s ordeals, Moiraine has learned that saving Rand will come with dire consequences.

“I’ve seen a thousand, thousand futures,” Moiraine says in the new teaser for Season 3. “In every future where I lived, Rand dies. And the only way he lives is if I don’t.” Given his importance to the fate of the world, Moiraine is determined to do whatever it takes to keep him alive, even if it means sacrificing herself for the cause. According to Prime’s official synopsis, she and Rand’s former flame, Egwene (Madeleine Madden), will stop at nothing to keep him away from the forces of darkness.

With the White Tower — home to an order of witches known as the Aes Sedai — amid major upheaval, and the Shadow Mages known as the Forsaken doggedly hunting Rand, the battle between good and evil will be more complex than ever. The stakes are getting high for The Wheel of Time, but that also means Season 3 could continue its upward trajectory. Time will tell, but things are certainly looking better for the Prime Video series.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video.