TV

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Alien: Earth

In space, nobody can hear you stream.

by Dais Johnston
FX on Hulu

Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth has been a long time coming. The series was announced back in 2020, and we’ve since seen a revitalization of the franchise thanks to Alien: Romulus. But while that film stoked a wave of interest in the story’s future, Alien: Earth takes things back into the past with a story set between Alien and Aliens.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch FX’s new sci-fi horror show, from when to watch it to just what sort of tale is invading your TV screen.

What Is The Alien: Earth Release Date?

Alien: Earth premieres on FX on Hulu on August 12, 2025. The series will have a two-episode debut, after which one new episode will drop each Tuesday.

Sydney Chandler as Wendy, a “hybrid.”

FX

What Is The Alien: Earth Release Time?

Unlike other Hulu originals, Alien: Earth doesn’t premiere at midnight PST. Instead, these episodes drop at 5:00 p.m. PST, which is 8:00 p.m. EST. This primetime release schedule is further evidence that Hulu is betting big on Alien: Earth being a hit.

How Many Episodes Does Alien: Earth Have?

Alien: Earth Season 1 has eight episodes dropping weekly until a September 23 finale.

Is There a Trailer For Alien: Earth?

Yes! There have been several trailers for the series so far. We’ve put the main one below.

What Is The Plot Of Alien: Earth?

Alien: Earth focuses on Wendy, a “hybrid” whose human consciousness was uploaded into a synthetic body. Wendy and her fellow hybrids have to deal with the aftermath of a ship crashing on Earth and exposing the planet to a variety of terrifying monsters. While the hybrids have what are essentially superpowers, they still have the minds of children, adding a strange wrinkle to their mission.

Will There Be An Alien: Earth Season 2?

While Alien: Earth hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2, there are rumors that a second season is already in development. “Season 1 is the proof of concept,” Noah Hawley told Variety. “And if it works commercially, then Season 2 is about building a model upon which we can envision making a Season 3, 4, 5.”

Alien: Earth premieres August 12 on Hulu.

Related Tags
Sci-Fi, Superheroes, and Smart Takes
Stay ahead of the fandom with sharp insights on shows, movies, and universes that actually matter. Daily nerdery included.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy