Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth has been a long time coming. The series was announced back in 2020, and we’ve since seen a revitalization of the franchise thanks to Alien: Romulus. But while that film stoked a wave of interest in the story’s future, Alien: Earth takes things back into the past with a story set between Alien and Aliens.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch FX’s new sci-fi horror show, from when to watch it to just what sort of tale is invading your TV screen.

What Is The Alien: Earth Release Date?

Alien: Earth premieres on FX on Hulu on August 12, 2025. The series will have a two-episode debut, after which one new episode will drop each Tuesday.

Sydney Chandler as Wendy, a “hybrid.” FX

What Is The Alien: Earth Release Time?

Unlike other Hulu originals, Alien: Earth doesn’t premiere at midnight PST. Instead, these episodes drop at 5:00 p.m. PST, which is 8:00 p.m. EST. This primetime release schedule is further evidence that Hulu is betting big on Alien: Earth being a hit.

How Many Episodes Does Alien: Earth Have?

Alien: Earth Season 1 has eight episodes dropping weekly until a September 23 finale.

Is There a Trailer For Alien: Earth?

Yes! There have been several trailers for the series so far. We’ve put the main one below.

What Is The Plot Of Alien: Earth?

Alien: Earth focuses on Wendy, a “hybrid” whose human consciousness was uploaded into a synthetic body. Wendy and her fellow hybrids have to deal with the aftermath of a ship crashing on Earth and exposing the planet to a variety of terrifying monsters. While the hybrids have what are essentially superpowers, they still have the minds of children, adding a strange wrinkle to their mission.

Will There Be An Alien: Earth Season 2?

While Alien: Earth hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2, there are rumors that a second season is already in development. “Season 1 is the proof of concept,” Noah Hawley told Variety. “And if it works commercially, then Season 2 is about building a model upon which we can envision making a Season 3, 4, 5.”

Alien: Earth premieres August 12 on Hulu.