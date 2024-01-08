Ahsoka Season 2 Has a Disappointing Update — But There’s a Silver Lining

The Star Wars franchise gained a whole new galaxy in Ahsoka, which saw the Clone Wars protagonist reunite with old friends from Rebels to face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn. But, just as Thrawn and Ezra Bridger returned to Star Wars’ primary galaxy while Ahsoka and Sabine Wren found themselves stranded in the new one, the season sputtered to an anti-climatic end.

Will these storylines ever continue, or is Ahsoka doomed to be another one-season spinoff, like The Book of Boba Fett? Rosario Dawson doesn’t have answers yet, but we have had confirmation that someone from Ahsoka will return to our screens.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast whether she’s heard anything about the future of Ahsoka, Dawson’s answer was straightforward. “No. We’re supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven’t seen everyone,” she said. “I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their cons recently, which I wasn’t able to be at.”

Ezra made it home just in time to become a new face of the franchise. Lucasfilm

That’s not an encouraging statement, but it has only been a few months since Ahsoka aired. With The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew scheduled for 2024, it’s clear the franchise’s priorities lie elsewhere at the moment. There were multi-year gaps between seasons of The Mandalorian, so if Ahsoka does get a second season, a similar timeline is likely.

However, while planning for Ahsoka Season 2 may not be underway just yet, planning for the future of Star Wars as a whole never stops. Eman Esfandi, who brought Ezra Bridger into live-action in Ahsoka, thinks Ezra has a major role to play going forward, be that in a Season 2 of Ahsoka or Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Mandoverse” Star Wars movie.

“Including a potential season two and the film, I think I’ll be very involved,” Esfandi told The Hollywood Reporter. “From everything I’ve learned about Star Wars and what’s canon at the moment and the way Dave and everyone seems to be writing and moving forward, I think Ezra plays a very pivotal role, which is exciting.”

That makes sense: the Ahsoka finale made a big deal of getting Ezra back to his home galaxy in pursuit of Thrawn. So while Ahsoka Tano’s future may be in question, her show’s legacy will carry on elsewhere. Maybe that’s not quite enough to satisfy fans, but it’s a start.

Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.