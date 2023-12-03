The Biggest Star Wars Cliffhanger of the Year Could Get Resolved Sooner Than You Think

Ahsoka may have finally starred in her own show, but it ended on a bittersweet note. The sixth and final episode of Ahsoka Season 1 ended with the former Jedi stranded in a neighboring galaxy along with her padawan Sabine Wren, and antagonistic Force users Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati.

At first, it seemed like any update on these characters would have to wait for a possible Ahsoka Season 2. After all, reaching the Peridea galaxy is incredibly difficult: Ahsoka could only do it by pulling a Jonah inside a Purrgil. But a new quote suggests we may not have to wait that long to revisit Ahsoka, and maybe even bring her home.

In conversation with The Direct, Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff commented on the possibility of Bo-Katan and Ahsoka crossing paths in live-action. Although the two characters worked closely in The Clone Wars, they haven’t shared the screen in The Mandalorian or Ahsoka.

Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano worked together in The Clone Wars, but haven’t seen each other since. Lucasfilm

“I can’t imagine that they wouldn’t at some point,” Sackoff said. “But, you know, again, I have no idea. They don’t tell me anything until I show up at work with my script in hand.”

Sackoff may be out of the loop, but this quote suggests Ahsoka could return to the Star Wars universe before a hypothetical Ahsoka Season 2. Much like how The Book of Boba Fett took a break from its action to check in on where The Mandalorian left Din Djarin and Grogu, The Mandalorian Season 4 could do the same with Ahsoka, letting Din take a backseat for an episode to detail how Ahsoka returns home.

Ahsoka appeared in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett that served as a Mandalorian update. Lucasfilm

Ahsoka’s cliffhanger was exciting, but to get its star back to the adventures we’re used to, she’s got to return to the galaxy where Thrawn is now running rampant. Why waste time in a future Ahsoka Season 2 when it can be handled in a single episode of The Mandalorian? Ahsoka Tano already made her live-action debut in another show, and now she could use one to return for a big homecoming — and finally catch up with Bo-Katan.

But just because Ahsoka could be shoehorned into The Mandalorian, it may not be a smart choice. The episode of The Book of Boba Fett in which she appeared ruffled a few feathers in the fanbase because it was essentially false advertising. While Boba Fett’s name was in the title, he barely featured in an episode that revolved around Din, Grogu, and, to a lesser extent, Ahsoka. Does Lucasfilm want to repeat that mistake? Maybe Ahsoka needs to be brought home somehow, but there’s no need to rush things. She’s in a brand new galaxy. Why not take her time and look around a little?

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.