Ahsoka series leak teases a Star Wars sequel fans have craved for years

Rebels is the most underrated Star Wars show. It doesn't have the same bravado as The Clone Wars or The Mandalorian, but it's a gripping coming-of-age story in its own right. It also ties all sorts of loose ends together — and canonizes the best villain from the Star Wars novels, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

In recent months, longstanding rumors of a Rebels Season 5 or sequel series have run cold, leading one leaker to suggest the future of the series lies with upcoming series Ahsoka. Here's why finishing the Rebels story in live-action could make a whole lot of sense.

YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions held a live stream on Sunday revealing exclusive leaks from the upcoming Ahsoka Tano spinoff series and the Rebels sequel. They revealed that while the Rebels sequel was in production, the massive success of The Mandalorian made the series shift direction. Now, Ahsoka will basically become the now-abandoned Rebels sequel fans have been hoping for.

However, all hope is not lost. A shift to live-action doesn't mean starting over from scratch, and apparently the Ahsoka series will use scripts from the Rebels sequel. The plot of these centers around the search for Ezra Bridger and Thrawn, who were lost in the Rebels finale. Seeing as Ahsoka was still looking for Thrawn during the time of The Mandalorian Season 2, using these scripts in the continuation of her story makes perfect sense.

Ezra and Thrawn in the Rebels finale. Lucasfilm

Using Ahsoka as a Rebels continuation also fulfills another major want of Star Wars fans — a live action Sabine Wren. Sabine, a fellow Mandalorian, would slot in perfectly with the rest of the Mandalorians in the Star Wars live-action universe. In fact, there was a lot of speculation Sasha Banks would be playing her in Season 2, but her role was actually Koska Reeves, a new character. A live-action Sabine would provide yet another Mandalorian to possibly interact with Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and even Boba Fett as she helps Ahsoka look for Ezra.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

While this leak is still unconfirmed, it's worth noting that Kessel Run Transmissions leaked that Lucasfilm was developing nine new Star Wars series in July, a notion that seemed preposterous at the time but was confirmed during Disney's Investor Day. So while these leaks should be looked upon with a healthy amount of skepticism, there may be some truth to them.

Ultimately, treating Ahsoka as a Rebels "successor," as the leaks refer to it, means that while the narrative can find resolution in the new medium of live-action, it also establishes possible tie-ins with other live-action shows like The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett. It's a way to finish telling the story, but keep the door open for further adventures. After all, that's what Star Wars is best at.