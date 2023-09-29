Ahsoka Theory May Reveal a Controversial Cliffhanger Season Finale

As Lucasfilm’s latest series, Ahsoka, nears its end, it’s getting harder to believe our heroes will get the happy ending they’re hoping for. Their adventure just hasn’t been eventful; it’s taken weeks just to get to the planet Peridea, where Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) have been stranded for years. Ahsoka’s been all about rescuing Ezra and keeping Thrawn from returning to the known galaxy, and though just one episode remains, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) hasn’t been able to complete either task.

By the time Episode 7 ends, our heroes and their adversaries are still trying to make it home. Now, with only the finale left, fans are speculating on how this story could end. Given Ahsoka’s role in a larger, MCU-inspired story, it’s unlikely Ahsoka and friends will be able to defeat Thrawn for good. The Grand Admiral will inevitably escape exile — but what about Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo)? There are a few possibilities, but a satisfying ending for our heroes isn’t guaranteed.

Ahsoka and her team might have to make a big sacrifice in the season finale. Lucasfilm

The Star Wars saga is the perfect place for even the most out-there fan theories, and Ahsoka is no exception: Redditor zombiejeebus suggests our heroes could wind up stranded on Peridea. It’s a bold decision, but it would certainly explain Ahsoka’s absence during the sequel trilogy. Plus, there’s so little we know about this new galaxy. Future projects could use Ahsoka to expand the Star Wars saga into unknown regions, and dive into the more mystical side of the Force.

That said, the sequels are still decades away. Given showrunner Dave Filoni’s affinity for Ahsoka, it’s hard to believe he wouldn’t want to keep her around, especially with his Mandoverse film on the horizon. Keeping Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine on Peridea would only delay their rescue, forcing another familiar character (Din Djarin, maybe?) to bring them back to their native galaxy. Then again, they could somehow find a way back on their own; no one wants another fetch quest. And exploring the Star Wars equivalent of deep space would shake up Disney+’s mediocre status quo, so it’s certainly a fun theory, if maybe not the most believable one.

However Ahsoka chooses to wrap up its story, there’s no real winner. Thrawn’s growing role as Heir to the Empire tips the scales in his favor, which means our good guys might lose this battle. While that would be a bummer, it’s the only real way to justify Ahsoka’s middling adventure. Besides, we already know they eventually win the struggle: a victory for the bad guys could be the only way to keep things interesting.

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.